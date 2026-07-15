MRPL Q1 Results: Profit Spikes 8x On One-Time Gain; Revenue Jumps 60%

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.'s (MRPL) consolidated net profit spiked eightfold to Rs 946 crore sequentially due to a one-time exceptional gain of Rs 472 crore in the first quarter, as per financial results for the quarter ended June 30, shared by the company via exchange filing on Wednesday.

MRPL's net profit for the previous quarter was at Rs 117 crore.

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The firm's revenue saw a 59.7% uptick to Rs 38,254, compared to a Rs 23,950 crore in the preceding quarter. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was down 26.1% to Rs 1,328 crore compared to Rs 1,783 crore on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The Ebitda margin contracted to 3.4% from 7.4%.

MRPL Q1 Results (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit At Rs 946 crore Vs Rs 117 crore

Revenue Up 59.7% At `38,254 Cr Vs Rs 23,950 crore

Ebitda Down 26.1% At Rs 1,318 crore Vs Rs 1,783 crore

Ebitda Margin At 3.4% Vs 7.4%

Saw One-Time Gain Of Rs 472 crore in Q1.

MRPL Share Price Movement

Share price of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. saw a 0.32% rise to Rs 157.47, compared to a 0.11% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50. The stock opened at Rs 158.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 156.96. During today's trading session, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 156.15 to Rs 162.30.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 120.40 and a high of Rs 212.31. On the performance front, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. share price is up 8.02% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. is Rs 22,941.52 crore, with a P/E ratio of 29.69.

(This is a developing story.)

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