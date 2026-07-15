England vs Argentina Live Streaming: Likely Lineups, How To Watch World Cup Semi-Final On TV, Online?

Argentina and England are set to lock horns in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final on July 15, with the winner set to face Spain in the final.

Argentina made a flawless start to their title defence, defeating Algeria, Austria and Jordan to finish the group stage with a perfect record. Three consecutive victories secured the defending champions' place in the knockout rounds.

The Lionel Messi-led team faced World Cup debutants Cabo Verde in the Round of 32 and had to battle through extra time to secrue a dramatic 3-2 victory. The Round of 16 brought another stern examination against Egypt. The Albiceleste produced a remarkable late comeback, aided by a series of highly controversial refereeing decisions, to snatch a 3-2 win and keep their hopes of retaining the World Cup alive.

Argentina were tested once again in the quarter-finals by Switzerland. The tightly contested encounter went into extra time before Lionel Scaloni's men struck twice in the closing moments to secure a 3-1 victory and book their place in the semi-finals.

ALSO READ: England vs Argentina: Who Is Ismail Elfath? Meet The Referee For World Cup Semi-Final

England's quest to bring the World Cup trophy "home" began in emphatic fashion with a commanding victory over 2018 runners-up Croatia. The Three Lions were then held to a goalless draw by Ghana before rounding off the group stage with a comfortable win over Panama to seal their place in the knockout rounds.

In the Round of 32, England faced DR Congo. Captain Harry Kane inspired a dramatic turnaround with a second-half brace to secure a 2-1 victory and book England's place in the Round of 16, where Thomas Tuchel's men then took on tournament co-hosts Mexico. Battling a hostile home crowd, challenging conditions and an unfavourable historical record, England emerged 3-2 winners after a thrilling contest to reach the quarter-finals.

England's quarter-final opponents were tournament surprise package Norway. The Vikings struck first, but the Three Lions responded strongly, with Jude Bellingham scoring twice to inspire a comeback victory and send England into the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals.

Match Time, Venue

The England vs Argentina semi-final will be held at the Atlanta Stadium and is scheduled start from 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

Head-to-Head

Matches Played:14

England wins: 6

Argentina wins: 2

Draws: 6

While this rivalry has been a lopsided one, but the contest between the South American giants and the European powerhouse has been fairly even in the World Cups. These two teams have met each other five times, with England winning three games and Argentina emerging victorious twice.

ALSO READ: England vs Argentina: 'Hand of God' To Beckham Red Card — A Look At Fierce FIFA World Cup Rivalry

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first)

England: W-W-W-W-W

Argentina: W-W-W-W-W

Argentina

Possible Starting 11: Emi Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

Emi Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez Substitutes : Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso, Gonzalo Montiel, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Facundo Medina, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Valentin Barco, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez

: Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso, Gonzalo Montiel, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Facundo Medina, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Valentin Barco, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez Head Coach: Lionel Scaloni

England

Possible Starting 11: Jordan Pickford; Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane

Jordan Pickford; Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane Substitutes: Dean Henderson, James Trafford, Trevoh Chalobah, John Stones, Dan Burn, Djed Spence, Morgan Rogers, Kobbie Mainoo, Eberechi Eze, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford

Dean Henderson, James Trafford, Trevoh Chalobah, John Stones, Dan Burn, Djed Spence, Morgan Rogers, Kobbie Mainoo, Eberechi Eze, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford Coach: Thomas Tuchel

Players to Watch

England vs Argentina game will largely depend on the performances of Hary Kane and Lionel Messi. The two players are also in great goal-scoring form. Kane has netted six goals and provided one assist, while Messi has fired in eight goals and assisted twice.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal game will be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo's 'Horrendous' Haircut To Gascoigne Tears — Seven Fascinating Semi-Final Stories

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.