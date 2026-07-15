PM Modi To Launch Rs 26,000 Crore Development Projects Across Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab on Friday during which he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore and flag off India's first hydrogen train.

He will also address gatherings in Chandigarh and Haryana's Jind.

During the trip, the prime minister will first visit Jind where he will flag off the hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat, marking an important step towards the adoption of clean and sustainable mobility in the railway sector, an official statement said.

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Designed, engineered and integrated in India, the train has been developed using indigenous technology, reflecting the country's growing capabilities in advanced railway engineering, the statement said.

With its introduction, India joins the select group of countries that have operational hydrogen-powered trains.

The train is powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology, which converts hydrogen into electricity to propel the train. The process produces only water vapour as a by-product, resulting in zero carbon emissions during operation.

After launching the hydrogen train, Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth around Rs 14,700 crore and will also address a gathering.

The projects which will be dedicated to the nation include the 157.92-km four-lane, fully access-controlled Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway (Packages 1 to 5) and the 33.81-km four-lane, partially access-controlled Ambala-Kala Amb Highway on NH-7 and NH-344, among others.

In his next stop in Chandigarh, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth over Rs 6,600 crore and will also address a gathering.

The projects span healthcare, education and road infrastructure. The prime minister will inaugurate the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Advanced Neurosciences Centre at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

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He will lay the foundation stone of a 150-bed state-of-the-art Critical Care Block under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at PGIMER and will launch the 6-lane Zirakpur Greenfield Bypass.

During his trip to Jalandhar in Punjab, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity, improving passenger convenience and accelerating economic development in the region.

The projects which will be inaugurated include 75 redeveloped railway stations, including Jalandhar Cantt, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and a new rail line constructed at a cost of about Rs 830 crore as part of the Nangal Dam-Talwara-Mukerian New Rail Line Project, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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