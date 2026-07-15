Sonam Wangchuk Health Update: Hunger Strike Enters 18th Day Amid PIL Seeking Medical Intervention

The Delhi High Court is set to hear an urgent public interest litigation (PIL) on Thursday seeking immediate medical assistance for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 28.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia took up the matter on an urgent basis on Wednesday and directed that the Union government and the Delhi government be informed immediately so they can place their response before the court at the next hearing.

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The bench deferred the case after no counsel appeared for the authorities, with the absence attributed to the Delhi High Court Bar Association's ongoing work abstention.

The court instructed the Registry to serve copies of its order on the concerned Additional Solicitor General and the Delhi government's standing counsel.

The PIL, filed by advocate Rakesh Kumar Saini, raises concerns over Wangchuk's deteriorating health following his prolonged fast.

Appearing virtually, Saini told the court it was "most unfortunate" that a protesting citizen was "virtually taking his life in front of the whole nation."

The petition seeks directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to provide Wangchuk with immediate medical care, including emergency treatment and continuous health monitoring.

It also urges the authorities to initiate dialogue with the activist in an effort to resolve the issues behind the protest.

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Additionally, the PIL requests that Wangchuk be shifted to a government hospital if doctors consider it medically necessary and seeks permission for life-saving interventions, including force-feeding, should medical experts deem such measures essential to protect his life.

Wangchuk joined an ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28, where demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

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