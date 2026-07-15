FDA Seizes Over 500 Litres Of Spurious Milk In Mumbai; Accused Misused Amul Taaza, Gokul Packs

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch Unit 11, based in Kandivali West, arrested two men during an early morning raid in Goregaon West on Tuesday for running a milk adulteration racket, NDTV reported. Acting on confidential information, the team, along with food safety officers from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), raided two rooms near Ankur Building in Prem Nagar.

Police identified the accused as Krishna Venkayya Lingampally, 48, and Ravi Kanahya Patipaka, who were caught adulterating milk sold under the Amul and Gokul brands.

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Genuine Milk Siphoned, Packets Resealed With Contaminated Water

According to the report, the accused siphoned out genuine milk from original packets of premium brands, including Amul Gold, Amul Taaza and Gokul, mixed it in unsafe, contaminated water, and resealed the packets using a heated pin and candles to pass them off as unopened.

During questioning, the accused admitted to supplying the adulterated milk to residential areas and tea stalls across Goregaon West, NDTV reported, citing police.

Milk Worth Rs 39,504 Seized And Destroyed

Authorities seized and destroyed 558 litres of adulterated milk valued at Rs 39,504, along with 224 counterfeit empty packets bearing the Amul brand, a mobile phone and the equipment used for adulteration, taking the total value of seized property to Rs 50,304.

An FIR has been registered at Goregaon police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, according to the report.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of senior officials, including Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Anil Kumbhare, with Assistant Police Inspector Bansode leading further investigation into the case, NDTV reported.

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