Mumbai Rains: BMC Issues 4.85-Metre High Tide Warning; Will It Rain Heavily Today?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a high tide alert for Mumbai, warning citizens and tourists to stay strictly away from the coastline. The urgent safety warning comes as active southwest monsoon conditions dump heavy rain across Maharashtra, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue weather alerts for the metropolitan region.

According to tide schedules released by the BMC, a massive high tide of 4.85 meters is expected to peak at 12:51 pm today, followed by a low tide of 1.32 meters later this evening at 6:58 pm. Civic authorities continue to closely monitor low-lying hotspots, as the combination of high sea levels and incoming downpours significantly elevates the risk of sudden urban waterlogging.

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The city is likely to record a maximum temperature hovering around 29–31°C and a minimum of 27°C, with high humidity and breezy conditions keeping the weather feeling muggy throughout the day and into the night.

This comes after an already highly active monsoon month, following exceptionally heavy rainfall recorded during the first week of July. Steady rainfall activity is projected to continue through the week, with heavier showers forecast from Thursday onwards.

Beyond Mumbai, the IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph across parts of Maharashtra over the next few days.

On Wednesday, light rain is expected at isolated places in Pune, Ahilyanagar, Sindhudurg, Hingoli, Beed, and Satara districts, while light rain accompanied by thundershowers is anticipated in Ratnagiri, Nashik, Nandurbar and Jalgaon.

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The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts within the Marathwada division, forecasting isolated moderate to heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. While light rain is expected in Sangli and Solapur districts.

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