Mumbai Rains Return After Week-Long Break; Yellow Alert Issued For Thane — Check IMD's Maharashtra Forecast

Rain returned to Mumbai after a week-long lull on Wednesday, with heavy showers reported across parts of the city. Borivli, Andheri, Sion, Kurla, Thane and Vasai-Virar were among the locations that witnessed spells. Thane and Palghar have been placed under yellow alert while Mumbai has green alert, according to Indian Meterological Department. (IMD)

For Mumbai, the weather department forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers. Thane and Palghar could see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places.

According to Accuweather, the weather is expected to remain breezy with occasional spells of rain through the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31°C. Rainfall activity is expected to continue into the night, with occasional showers and a minimum temperature of around 27°C.

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Private weather forecaster Rushikesh Agre said more passing showers were lined up for South Mumbai, while the suburbs were also expected to receive rain within the following one to two hours. He said mostly light, passing showers were likely through mid-July.

The renewed rainfall comes after a subdued week for the city. Conditions may remain unsettled, with brief showers varying sharply between neighbourhoods through the day, although widespread heavy rain is not indicated yet.

Maharashtra Rains

According to the IMD, light rainfall is likely at isolated places in Pune, Ahilyanagar, Sindhudurg, Hingoli, Beed and Satara districts on Wednesday. Light rain accompanied by thundershowers is expected in Ratnagiri, Nashik, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal, where thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places.

No weather warning has been issued for Nagpur, Gondia, Wardha, Washim, Bhandara and Buldhana. Dry weather conditions are expected to prevail over Latur, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Solapur and Sangli districts.

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