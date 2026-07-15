Iran Strikes On Kuwait Are The Worst Since June Airport Attack

Four Kuwaiti navy personnel were injured in the latest wave of attacks on the Gulf state, which remains a key target for Iran as the US blockade on Iranian ports and coastal areas resumes and regional tensions escalate.

Kuwait's Ministry of Defense said the assaults involved five cruise and one ballistic missile as well as 33 drones. That marked the highest number of projectiles and injuries on any given day since the country's international airport was attacked for the second time last month, killing one person and injuring more than 60.

The strikes on Tuesday concentrated on a number of “vital” and civilian institutions, the army said, without providing details. It said debris fell in different locations, resulting in damage, and that the four defense personnel were hurt when a Kuwaiti navy ship was struck.

Kuwait has been one of the worst-hit countries in the region during the war, with its military bases, oil refineries, the headquarters of Kuwait Petroleum Corp., the airport and other critical infrastructure coming under assault multiple times.

A drone attack earlier this week targeted an offshore drilling platform of Kuwait Oil Co., causing damage and injuring one worker, while attacks on three northern border sites also resulted in damage.

The oil-rich state has been the target of at least 16 attacks since the US and Iran agreed to a truce on April 8, experiencing more casualties than any other Gulf Arab country in that period.

That ceasefire has now collapsed, with fresh attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz as well as other countries in the region including Qatar, Jordan and Bahrain in recent days. Saudi, United Arab Emirates and Qatari tankers have also come under fire.

Since the Gulf War of the early 1990s that freed it from Iraqi occupation, Kuwait has hosted thousands of US military personnel. They have a presence at five Kuwaiti bases, including Ali Al-Salem, which has been repeatedly struck since the war on Iran erupted in February.

The US announced on Tuesday it had resumed its blockade on Iranian shipping to and from its ports and coastal areas, effective at 4 p.m. Washington time. US forces also launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iranian targets, meant to degrade its abilities to hit commercial ships in the strait.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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