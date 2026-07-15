Tata Elxsi Q1 Review: Brokerages Cut Target Prices Despite Revenue Growth — Check Potential Upside

Tata Elxsi Ltd. is likely to remain in focus after its June-quarter earnings prompted brokerages to lower their target prices, even as the company reported higher revenue. Analysts said revenue exceeded expectations, but margin pressure and weaker profitability offset the gain.

Tata Elxsi Q1 Results (Consolidated, QoQ)

Net profit down 22.6% to Rs 171 crore from Rs 220 crore

Revenue up 2.8% to Rs 1,021 crore from Rs 994 crore

EBIT down 12.4% to Rs 193.8 crore from Rs 221.3 crore

EBIT margin:19.0% vs 22.3% (down 330 basis points)

Brokerages said the quarter reflected continued pressure on profitability despite growth in revenue. They attributed the margin decline to investments, deal-related costs and weakness in key business segments, while lowering earnings estimates and target prices.

Here's what analysts are saying after Tata Elxsi announced Q1 results

JPMorgan

Maintained 'Neutral'; Cut target price to Rs 3500 from Rs 3600

Q1 print mixed; Beat on revenues but margins missed sharply

Continues to aim for HSD growth in FY27

Margin weak due to large deal transition, rampup costs, onsite delivery investments, talent investment, customer related costs, provisions, and one time annual costs

Some of these costs will go away over next 1-2 quarters

Cut earnings by 1-13% mainly driven by 7-330bps margin cuts over FY27-29

Kotak Securities

Maintained 'Sell'; Cut target price to Rs 3000 from Rs 3800

Growth struggles; profitability resets

Another muted quarter due to sustained weakness in automotive

Retains high single-digit growth outlook for FY27E

Recent large deals and investments weigh on profitability

Margin reset drives 10-14% earnings cuts for FY27-29

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