Evil Dead Burn Box Office Collection Day 5: Horror Film Sees Weekday Recovery, Earns This Amount

Evil Dead Burn showed signs of recovery on Tuesday, after losing momentum at the start of the week. The supernatural horror film posted better collections than Monday, with improved audience turnout helping it maintain a steady run at the Indian box office.

Here's how the film fared on Day 5.

Box Office Report

Evil Dead Burn earned Rs 2.70 crore net on Tuesday from 3,987 tracked shows, registering an increase from Monday's Rs 2.10 crore.

With five days completed, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 17.45 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 20.55 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Occupancy Trend

The English version maintained healthy occupancy throughout the day, recording an overall 31.63%. It began with 12.44% occupancy in the morning before climbing to 33.78% in the afternoon. Evening and night shows remained the strongest, recording 38.22% and 38.33%, respectively.

The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 33.15%, while the Tamil version registered 28.02%.

Among major markets, the English version performed best in NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai. The Hindi version saw its strongest response in Jaipur, NCR and Mumbai.

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Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 10, Evil Dead Burn opened with Rs 3.30 crore and saw collections grow over the weekend with Rs 4.45 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.90 crore on Sunday.

Like most films, it witnessed a drop on its first Monday, collecting Rs 2.10 crore. Tuesday, however, brought some relief as collections climbed to Rs 2.70 crore, indicating that the film is holding up reasonably well during the weekdays.

About Evil Dead Burn

Directed by Sébastien Vanicek, Evil Dead Burn is the latest chapter in the long-running Evil Dead franchise. It is the sixth film in the series and the third standalone installment after Evil Dead and Evil Dead Rise. The horror film stars Hunter Doohan, Souheila Yacoub and Luciane Buchanan in lead roles.

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