Actor Swara Bhasker Visits Sonam Wangchuk At Jantar Mantar, Backs CJP Protest Amid Hunger Strike

Actor Swara Bhasker visited Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to support activist Sonam Wangchuk and the ongoing protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). During her visit, she met Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 17 days, as well as CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

The CJP shared photos from Swara Bhasker's visit on its official social media pages, captioning the post, "Unapologetic & fearless actress Swara Bhaskar joins the protest at Jantar Mantar!" Bhasker later reposted it on her Instagram Stories.

She thanked CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, writing, "Thank you for fighting for the future of all our children." Sharing another story featuring Sonam Wangchuk, she wrote, "The indefatigable Sonam Wangchuk sir is fighting for your children's future. All my solidarity and gratitude."

What Is The CJP Protest About?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is protesting over alleged NEET irregularities, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, fair investigations, and reforms to the examination and recruitment system. Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then. The group has also announced a march to Parliament on July 20.

Meanwhile, concerns over Wangchuk's health has grown after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he has started losing muscle mass and is in severe pain.

Following the update, several public figures have urged Wangchuk to call off the hunger strike, fearing that his health could deteriorate further.

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Celebrities Extend Support

Swara is among several celebrities who have shown support for the protest. Veteran actor Zeenat Aman also backed Wangchuk and urged the government to hold talks with the protesters.

Actor Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur in 3 Idiots, shared an emotional video on social media. "I don't want Funsukh Wangdu to die," he said, adding that Wangchuk's blood sugar had dropped a lot and questioned whether the issue was getting enough attention.

Meanwhile, writer Arundhati Roy, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, filmmaker Sanjay Kak, along with several writers, academics and artists, issued a joint statement urging the CJP to reconsider the indefinite hunger strike while continuing the movement.

"We request you to please consider ending this hunger strike immediately in the interests of the longer and more difficult struggle ahead. This battle is a marathon, not a sprint, and we need you, your strength and leadership in the days to come," the statement read.

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