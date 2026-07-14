'I Don't Want Phunsukh Wangdu To Die': 3 Idiots' Omi Vaidya Backs Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike | Watch

3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya, best known for playing Chatur in the film, has extended support to educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Drawing a connection to the iconic Bollywood film, Vaidya reminded viewers that Aamir Khan's character Phunsukh Wangdu was inspired by Wangchuk's real life.

Omi Vaidya Makes Emotional Appeal

In an emotional video shared on social media, Vaidya introduced himself before saying, "I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die."

The actor recalled meeting Wangchuk and described him as "a pretty impressive person" who has made remarkable contributions as an engineer, innovator and education reformer.

He also expressed concern over Wangchuk's health, saying, "Right now he is on a very long hunger strike. His blood sugar has gone down very much... This is a pretty important thing."

Appealing to people to look beyond political opinions, Vaidya added, "Whether you agree with him or not, I don't really want this guy to die." He also encouraged people to read about Wangchuk's work, share his message and raise awareness.

Why Is Sonam Wangchuk Protesting?

The 59-year old Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike ever since.

The protest is centred on alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Protesters have also sought compensation for families of aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following the controversy.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan And Rachel Shelley's 'Lagaan' Reunion Leaves Fans Nostalgic

Health Continues To Deteriorate

As Wangchuk's fast entered Day 17, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the activist has started losing muscle mass and is in severe pain.

According to the group's latest health updates, Wangchuk has lost more than 8 kg, while his blood sugar has repeatedly dropped below normal levels. Despite repeated appeals, he has refused to end his fast.

Dipke also quoted Wangchuk as saying, "Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue."

Support Grows

Vaidya is among several public figures who have backed Wangchuk in recent days. Earlier, actors Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, writer Arundhati Roy, economist Jayati Ghosh and TMC MP Mahua Moitra also expressed concern over his health while supporting his right to protest.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey First Reviews: Ashish Chanchlani Calls Nolan's Epic '10/10'; Predicts Blockbuster Run

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.