Nuvoco Vistas Shares Jump 12% After Q1 Profit Rises 20%, Revenue Grows 9%

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. shares rose nearly 12% in early trade on Tuesday after the cement maker reported higher revenue and profit for the June quarter, supported by volume growth and improved operating performance.

The stock traded at Rs 357.1 apiece on the NSE at around 9:20 a.m., up more than 40 points from the previous close.

The quarterly results pointed to steady demand, higher sales and stable operating margins. Investors will continue to watch demand trends, pricing, infrastructure spending and input costs in the coming quarters to assess whether the company can maintain its earnings growth.

Profit, Revenue Rise In June Quarter

Nuvoco Vistas reported a net profit of Rs 160 crore for the June quarter, up 20% from Rs 133 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 8.9% year-on-year to Rs 3,129 crore from Rs 2,873 crore, reflecting higher sales and improved realisations across key markets.

Ebitda rose 9.6% to Rs 568 crore from Rs 519 crore a year earlier. The Ebitda margin stood at 18.2%, compared with 18.1% in the year-ago period.

The company had also reported a one-time loss of Rs 48 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.

Volume Growth Supports Earnings

Cement volumes increased 5% year-on-year to 5.3 million metric tonnes during the quarter, supporting revenue and earnings.

Freight and forwarding expenses declined sequentially to Rs 838 crore from Rs 871 crore in the previous quarter, providing support to profitability.

During the quarter, Nuvoco Vistas inaugurated a 2 million metric tonnes per annum grinding facility at its Limla Cement Plant, expanding its presence in western India.

The additional capacity is expected to improve utilisation levels and support operating leverage as demand increases over the coming quarters.

Stock Performance

Tuesday's rally helped the stock recover some of its losses from the past week.

Over the past year, however, the stock has declined about 5.2%, while the Nifty 500 has slipped 0.34%.

Nuvoco Vistas has traded between Rs 267.25 and Rs 477.5 over the past 52 weeks. The stock is currently valued at a price-to-earnings multiple of 29.27 times.

The company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 12,014.73 crore at the close of the previous trading session.

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