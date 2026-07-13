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15 Cement Stocks In Focus Ahead Of Q1 Results; Ambuja, UltraTech Among 'Buy', Ramco Rated 'Reduce'— Full List Inside

On the margin front, HDFC Securities expects Ambuja Cements to be one of the few companies to report margin improvement during the quarter. UltraTech Cement, Shree Cement and Star Cement are projected to remain among the sector's strongest margin performers.

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15 Cement Stocks In Focus Ahead Of Q1 Results; Ambuja, UltraTech Among 'Buy', Ramco Rated 'Reduce'— Full List Inside
Despite near-term challenges, HDFC Securities remains constructive on Cement sector's medium- to long-term outlook, driven by infrastructure spending, housing demand and capacity utilisation improvements.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
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Shreevatsa Finance & Leasing Ltd.
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Shree Cement Ltd.
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ACC Ltd.
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Ultratech Cement Ltd.
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JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
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JK Cement Ltd.
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The Ramco Cements Ltd.
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Heidelberg Cement India Ltd.
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Deccan Cements Ltd.
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Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
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Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd
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Birla Corporation Ltd.
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Orient Cement Ltd.
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Sagar Cements Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Cement companies are expected to report healthy volume growth but weaker profitability in the June quarter as rising fuel, packaging and logistics costs offset modest improvements in pricing, according to HDFC Securities.

The brokerage expects industry cement demand to grow around 6-7% YoY during Q1 FY27, supported by better offtake in June following a delayed monsoon.

The Middle east turmoil has driven up coal, pet coke consumption prices in Q1 FY27E and these are expected to peak in Q2 FY27E, highlights the brokerage.

The brokerage remains positive on long-term demand, which should also drive realisation. This along with the expected cost cool-off should lead to margin rebound H2 FY27E onward.

Despite near-term challenges, HDFC Securities remains constructive on the sector's medium- to long-term outlook, driven by infrastructure spending, housing demand and capacity utilisation improvements. It expects the companies under its coverage to deliver an average volume CAGR of around 8.5% between FY26 and FY28.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securities Cement Q1 Preview.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: DMart To LTM Q1 Review — Check Target Prices, Upside Potential, Stock Calls By HDFC Securities

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