Alpine Texworld IPO Opens Today: GMP Signals Muted Listing Gains

Ahead of its IPO opening on Tuesday, textile maker Alpine Texworld has seen a slight rise in its grey market premium (GMP), signalling an estimated listing gain of nearly 5% for investors.

While the GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee listing performance, it is closely tracked by market participants as a measure of investor sentiment and expected demand for an IPO.

Here are key details about Alpine Texworld GMP, price band, financials and other aspects:

Alpine Texworld IPO GMP:

According to Investorgain, the latest GMP Alpine Texworld stands at Rs 5 as of 7:30 a.m. on July 14. The IPO price band is fixed at Rs 105 per share. This implies an estimated listing price of Rs 110 (GMP + upper cap) or a potential listing gain of 4.76%. This marks an increase from Monday morning, when the GMP was just Rs 2.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Alpine Texworld IPO Details:

Alpine Texworld IPO is a book-built issue, in which the company aims to raise a total of Rs 126.25 crore. The company is issuing 1.20 crore new shares to investors. The money raised from selling these new shares will go directly to the company for purposes such as expansion, working capital, or debt repayment.

The price band is fixed at Rs 100 to Rs 105 per share. Retail investors need to apply for at least one lot of 142 shares. This means that the minimum investment required by retail investors stands at the upper price band of Rs 14,910.

D&A Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

The share allotment is expected to be finalised on July 17. The shares are likely to list on both NSE and BSE on July 21.

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Alpine Texworld Business:

Ahmedabad-based Alpine Texworld Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is engaged in dyeing and processing fabrics. The company focuses on producing high-quality textiles. It has two manufacturing units.

In the financial year ended March 2026, Alpine Texworld Ltd. reported 152% jump in profit after tax to Rs 21.72 crore from Rs 8.63 crore. Its total income increased to Rs 350.18 crore in FY26 from Rs 237.66 crore in FY25, showing a 47% Ebitda also improved significantly, rising to Rs 47.45 crore from Rs 27 crore.

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The company plans to use the IPO proceeds by setting up a new weaving unit proposed in Ahmedabad to expand grey fabric production capacity. Additionally, Rs 52.20 crore will be used to repay or prepay outstanding borrowings, while the remaining funds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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