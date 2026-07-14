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ICICI Pru, HDFC AMC, UTI AMC Shares Drop Over 2%: Why Are AMC Stocks Falling In Trade?

The slump in AMC stocks mirrors a broader downturn in the domestic equity indices, exacerbated by global macroeconomic shocks and mounting sector-specific headwinds.

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ICICI Pru, HDFC AMC, UTI AMC Shares Drop Over 2%: Why Are AMC Stocks Falling In Trade?

Shares of India's leading Asset Management Companies (AMCs) faced immense selling pressure in today's trading session, with industry heavyweights like HDFC AMC, UTI AMC, and ICICI Prudential AMC registering sharp declines. The slump in AMC stocks mirrors a broader downturn in the domestic equity indices, exacerbated by global macroeconomic shocks and mounting sector-specific headwinds.

AMC's revenue and profitability are directly tied to its Assets Under Management (AUM). Hence any sharp correction in the broader equity market mechanically reduces the value of their AUM, leading investors to price in lower fee income and muted earnings growth for the upcoming quarters.

While the long-term financialization of Indian savings remains a powerful structural tailwind for the sector, the near-term outlook for AMC stocks remains highly volatile. Until crude oil prices stabilize and the geopolitical anxieties in the Middle East subside, asset managers are likely to face turbulent trading sessions as the market reprices their AUM growth trajectories.

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