Alpine Texworld IPO Day 1: Check Subscription Status, Key Details, GMP, And More

The Alpine Texworld Ltd.'s IPO opened for public subscription on July 14 and will close on July 16. The price band has fixed at Rs 100-Rs 105 per share. Investors need to apply for at least one lot of 142 shares which means that the minimum investment required by retail investors stands at the upper price band of Rs 14,910.

Alpine Texworld's IPO is a book-built issue through which the company plans to raise Rs 126.25 crore. The offering consists entirely of a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares, with the proceeds earmarked for corporate purposes such as business expansion, working capital requirements and debt reduction.

D&A Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on July 17, and the shares are scheduled to debut on both the NSE and BSE on July 21.

Alpine Texworld Ltd. IPO Day One Subscription Status

The Alpine Texworld IPO has been booked 10% as of 11:09 a.m.

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 0.00 times

Non Institutional Investors: 0.15 times

Retail Individual Investors: 0.08 times

Employee Reserved: 0

The grey market premium (GMP) for SBI Funds Management is Rs 5, updated as of July 14 at 10:31 am. With a price band of Rs 105, the estimated listing price is Rs 110, indicating a potential gain of 4.76%. per share, as per Investorgain.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Alpine Texworld Financials

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds by setting up a new weaving unit proposed in Ahmedabad to expand grey fabric production capacity. Additionally, Rs 52.20 crore will be used to repay or prepay outstanding borrowings, while the remaining funds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

About The Company

Ahmedabad-based Alpine Texworld Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is engaged in dyeing and processing fabrics. The company focuses on producing high-quality textiles. It has two manufacturing units.

In the financial year ended March 2026, Alpine Texworld Ltd. reported 152% jump in profit after tax to Rs 21.72 crore from Rs 8.63 crore. Its total income increased to Rs 350.18 crore in FY26 from Rs 237.66 crore in FY25, showing a 47% Ebitda also improved significantly, rising to Rs 47.45 crore from Rs 27 crore.

ALSO READ: SBI Funds Management IPO Day 1: Check Subscription Status, Key Details, GMP, And More

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