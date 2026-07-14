England vs India 1st ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs ENG Match On TV And Online

The focus shifts to the ODI format on Tuesday as India face England at Edgbaston, hoping to rescue an otherwise forgettable tour. A 4-0 T20I series defeat, coupled with the loss of their top spot in the ICC T20I rankings, has left the visitors eager to restore some pride in the three-match 50-over contest.

India Team And Injury News

India's squad for the ODI series bears little resemblance to the one fielded in the T20Is. Shubman Gill leads the side, while the inclusion of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah brings invaluable experience after a youthful outfit found the going tough in English conditions. Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi have been called in as late replacements for injured Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy. Rana has been ruled out from the ODI series against England due to Grade 1 hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out due to Grade 2 hamstring injury.

England Team News

England head into the ODI series brimming with confidence under Harry Brook. After outclassing India 4-0 in the T20Is, the hosts are further strengthened by Joe Root's return and will be eyeing a clean sweep of the white-ball leg on home soil. As with their tradition, England have already announced their line up for the 1st ODI, a day ahead of the game.

Joe Root and Ben Duckett come into the ODI side replacing Phil Salt and Tom Banton who were part of the T20I playing XI.

India Under Spotlight

India's recent struggles have once again placed Gautam Gambhir under the spotlight, although the switch to the 50-over format offers the team a fresh start with a revamped squad.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli headline the list of returning stars, bringing proven pedigree and leadership back into the side. Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill also feature as India continue to build towards the 2027 ODI World Cup. After youthful exuberance failed to deliver in the shortest format, the visitors will rely on experience to challenge an England team in top form.

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England vs India 1st ODI: Date And Time

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be played on Tuesday, July 14 from 3:30 p.m. IST.

England vs India 1st ODI: Venue

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

England vs India 1st ODI: Live Telecast

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

England vs India 1st ODI: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the India vs England 1st ODI match on the JioHotstar app and website.

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England vs India 1st ODI: Playing XIs

England (Confirmed): Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah

England vs India ODIs: Squads

England's ODI Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav

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