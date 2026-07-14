Adani Power Shares Surge 6% In Trade — What's Driving The Rally?

Adani Power shares were in demand on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, with the stock rallying over 6% amid heavy trading volumes.

The stock gained as much as 6.21% to hit an intraday high of Rs 228.90. At 12:25 pm, it was trading 5.24% higher at Rs 226.80, hovering near the day's high. By comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.57% at 77,174.

Trading activity remained robust during the session. On the BSE, around 42.41 lakh shares worth Rs 94.59 crore changed hands, while over 4.02 crore shares valued at Rs 898.92 crore were traded on the NSE.

Separately, a recent Goldman Sachs note said India's market outlook has improved in recent weeks, supported by lower commodity prices, a stabilising currency, resilient domestic growth, healthy second-quarter earnings expectations and signs of recovery in select domestic segments. The brokerage also said ultra-light foreign investor positioning leaves ample room for overseas inflows to return.

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Among its preferred India stock ideas, Goldman Sachs included Adani Power alongside Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Enterprises, NTPC, Power Grid Corp., Hindustan Aeronautics, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Eternal (formerly Zomato), Adani Green Energy, InterGlobe Aviation, HDFC Life Insurance, Indian Hotels and MakeMyTrip. According to the brokerage, the median stock in the basket trades at 34 times forward earnings with a PEG ratio of 2 times.

Meanwhile, Adani Power informed exchanges last month that its board will meet on July 22 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

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