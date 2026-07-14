Gurugram Horror: Two Young Engineers Found Dead 60 Km Apart, Linked To Chilling Crime

A 25-year-old software engineer allegedly killed his female colleague at a rented accommodation in Gurugram before dying by suicide on railway tracks near the Gurugram railway station, police said, as cited by The Indian Express.

The incident came to light on Sunday and the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding both deaths.

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The deceased woman has been identified as Insharah Ayyubi, a native of Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, while the accused has been identified as Shreshth Malik, a native of Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. Both were 25 and worked as engineers at Optum, an international healthcare services company with an office in Gurugram, according to the report.

According to the police, cited by the report, Ayyubi had recently moved into a rented accommodation in Gurugram where Malik was already staying. Reports indicate that she had shifted there only a few days before the incident.

The police said that Malik allegedly attacked Ayyubi inside the accommodation by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon. After the alleged murder, Malik left the house and a few hours later his body was found on railway tracks near the Gurugram railway station. Police suspect he died by suicide.

The police were first alerted about a woman's body inside the rented accommodation and later received information about a man's body on the railway tracks, after which investigators established that the two deaths were connected, added the report.

Gurugram Police have registered a murder case and are conducting a detailed investigation into the sequence of events. Forensic experts examined the crime scene and collected evidence. Police are also examining the mobile phones and other digital devices of both individuals to determine the motive and reconstruct the events leading up to the incident. Investigators are also questioning colleagues, friends and acquaintances of the two engineers, the report said.

The Indian Express reported that as of now, the police have not officially confirmed a motive behind the alleged murder and subsequent suicide. Investigators are exploring the nature of the relationship between the two and whether any personal dispute may have preceded the incident, but no final conclusion has been announced.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The investigation remains ongoing and further details will likely emerge after forensic reports and witness statements are analysed.

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