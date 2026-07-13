Government Job Row, Property Dispute: Law Student Kills Mother, Stages Road Accident

Police in Jaipur on Saturday said a 23-year-old law student allegedly killed her mother and staged the crime to look like a road accident following a dispute over family property and a government job.

Ayushi Sharma, a final-year LLB student, was arrested this week after investigators alleged that the killing of her 45-year-old mother, Neeraj Sharma, was made to resemble a high-speed road accident in Jaipur's Pratap Nagar area.

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According to The Indian Express, six other people have also been taken into custody in connection with the case, while police are searching for Ayushi's cousin, Balram.

Police alleged that tensions between Ayushi and her mother escalated after the death of Ayushi's father, Vijay Kumar Sharma, a government employee. Investigators said Ayushi wanted to take up the compassionate government job offered to the family, but her mother accepted the position instead. They added that disputes over family property further strained their relationship.

According to investigators, Ayushi later moved out of her home and began living with her cousin Balram in Kalyan Nagar on Tonk Road. Police alleged that Balram agreed to help carry out the murder in exchange for a share of the family's land in Bharatpur, where the conspiracy was allegedly planned.

Investigators said the accused monitored Neeraj's daily routine and learned that she regularly returned home after dropping Ayushi's brother at tuition classes. Police alleged that the duo hired a contract killer for Rs 7 lakh and meticulously planned the murder.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police Harishankar Sharma said investigators became suspicious after reviewing CCTV footage, which raised doubts about the initial claim that the incident was a road accident.

Police said further investigation helped identify several alleged accomplices who had been tracking Neeraj's movements. Efforts are continuing to trace all those involved, including the absconding suspect, Balram.

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