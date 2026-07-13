Stephen Fleming Steps Down As CSK Coach: A Look At His 18-Year IPL Legacy

In a major change at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Stephen Fleming has stepped down as the franchise's head coach after serving in the role for 16 seasons.

In a statement issued on Monday, CSK said the two sides had mutually agreed to part ways, "bringing to a close one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in IPL history."

"The decision was reached with respect and gratitude, following a series of open and honest discussions between Fleming and the Super Kings management," the franchise said.

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The former New Zealand captain was appointed CSK head coach in 2009, a year after representing the franchise in the inaugural IPL season. He scored 196 runs in 10 innings during the 2008 campaign.

The move comes a few months after CSK's disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, in which the five-time champions finished eighth with six wins from 14 league matches. It marked the second consecutive season that the Chennai-based franchise ended in the bottom half of the points table after finishing last in 2025.

Fleming also served as head coach of the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when CSK was suspended from the IPL for two seasons.

He has also stepped down as head coach of Joburg Super Kings and Texas Super Kings, two franchises owned by the CSK group. Joburg Super Kings compete in South Africa's SA20 league, while Texas Super Kings are one of the six teams in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States.

Here's A Look At Fleming's Record As CSK Head Coach:

Longest-serving IPL head coach: Fleming spent 18 seasons in the IPL, making him the league's longest-serving head coach.

Five IPL titles: Under his leadership, CSK won five IPL championships, tying Mumbai Indians as the most-successful franchise in the tournament's history.

Two Champions League T20 titles: Fleming also guided CSK to two Champions League T20 trophies - 2010 and 2014.

Consistent playoff success: CSK qualified for the IPL playoffs a record 12 times in 17 seasons and reached the final on 10 occasions.

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