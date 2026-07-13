'Earn Rs 25,000 A Month': Uber Rider's Tech Job Reveal Ignites Debate On X

A chance conversation between a 21-year-old tech enthusiast and an Uber bike rider has gone viral and has also sparked debate on social media about salaries in India's technology sector, rising living costs and the growing need for side hustles among young professionals.

The chat started after X user Aditya shared an interaction with an Uber rider who was looking to be around his age. Aditya was curious to know his background, and asked what he did for a living. The driver said he was a full-stack developer at a software company, but he also drove for Uber in the evenings and on weekends to make extra money.

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The post shared by Aditya states that the rider earns Rs 25,000 a month from his full-time job. There wasn't much left to save, he said, after sending money to his family, paying off his education loan and expenses of his own. Working for Uber had become a practical way to supplement his income.

The post quickly grabbed attention from many users, saying the story reflects the financial pressures facing young professionals despite having skilled jobs.

Several people have shared similar experiences, saying they had met delivery workers and ride-hailing drivers who also worked regular office jobs during the day before taking on gig work in their spare time.

The discussion also reignited the concerns about entry-level salaries in India's technology sector.

In recent months, people on social media have seen several posts highlighting very low pay for junior software roles, with many fresh graduates and early-career professionals accepting that they are struggling to balance living expenses, education loans and family responsibilities.

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While the rider's account has not been independently verified, the viral post has struck a chord with many online. For some, it highlights the changing reality of the IT industry, where having a software job is no longer seen as a guarantee of financial stability.

Instead, many young professionals are increasingly turning to side hustles to meet everyday expenses and building financial security.

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