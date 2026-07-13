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Buy, Sell Or Hold: HCLTech, CDSL, MCX, GAIL, IDBI Bank And Sula Vineyards — Ask Profit

Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks, HCL Technologies, CDSL, MCX, GAIL, IDBI Bank And Sula Vineyards.

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Buy, Sell Or Hold: HCLTech, CDSL, MCX, GAIL, IDBI Bank And Sula Vineyards — Ask Profit
Market experts shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for an array of stockds.
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Should you add shares of HCL Technologies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy IDBI Bank Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of GAIL (India) Ltd.?

 Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd. and Radha Raman Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Swyom Advisors provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

HCL Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,221.20)

Agarwal: Buy

  • More of a valuation-based trend.
  • Good time to accumulate but in tranches.
  • Time frame of two to three years. 

Sula Vineyards (CMP: Rs 150.98)

Agarwal: Sell

  • Cut off losses.
  • Move to a better stock.

Central Depository Services (India) (CMP: Rs 1,444.50)

Upadhyay: Hold

  • Looking quite good.
  • Stock recently has given a breakout above Rs 1,400.
  • More room to extend to Rs 1,570.

ALSO READ: HCLTech Vs LTM Vs TCS: Deal Wins To Hiring Trends — What Q1 Numbers Of Key IT Players Reveal

IDBI Bank (CMP: Rs 84.07)

Agarwal: Hold

  • Continue to hold the stock.

Multi Commodity Exchange (CMP: Rs 2,782.10)

Upadhyay: Hold 

  • Do not add more.
  • Hold the stock.
  • Maintain stoploss at Rs 2,440.

GAIL (India) (CMP: Rs 173.12)

Upadhyay: Hold

  • One can hold the position.
  • Maintain stoploss below Rs 167.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq In Red As Chipmakers Slump; Micron Falls 7%

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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