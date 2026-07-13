Buy, Sell Or Hold: HCLTech, CDSL, MCX, GAIL, IDBI Bank And Sula Vineyards — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of HCL Technologies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy IDBI Bank Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of GAIL (India) Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd. and Radha Raman Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Swyom Advisors provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

HCL Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,221.20)

Agarwal: Buy

More of a valuation-based trend.

Good time to accumulate but in tranches.

Time frame of two to three years.

Sula Vineyards (CMP: Rs 150.98)

Agarwal: Sell

Cut off losses.

Move to a better stock.

Central Depository Services (India) (CMP: Rs 1,444.50)

Upadhyay: Hold

Looking quite good.

Stock recently has given a breakout above Rs 1,400.

More room to extend to Rs 1,570.

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IDBI Bank (CMP: Rs 84.07)

Agarwal: Hold

Continue to hold the stock.

Multi Commodity Exchange (CMP: Rs 2,782.10)

Upadhyay: Hold

Do not add more.

Hold the stock.

Maintain stoploss at Rs 2,440.

GAIL (India) (CMP: Rs 173.12)

Upadhyay: Hold

One can hold the position.

Maintain stoploss below Rs 167.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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