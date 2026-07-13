Bankipur Bypoll: Prashant Kishor Discloses Rs 198-Crore Net Worth In Election Affidavit

Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor has reportedly declared assets worth Rs 198 crore in his election affidavit. The disclosure offers a detailed look at the political strategist-turned-politician's financial portfolio, which includes investments in bonds, mutual funds, bank deposits and immovable properties, along with a dismantled rice mill.

Kishor's declared wealth is spread largely across financial investments rather than luxury assets.

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One of the notable assets mentioned in the filing is a dismantled rice mill, which forms part of his property holdings, Livemint reported. The asset declaration comes as Bihar gears up for the upcoming by-elections, where Kishor is looking to register Jan Suraaj's maiden seat-win in the state.

Before entering active politics, Kishor has built his reputation as one of India's best-known election strategists, working with several political parties and leaders across the country.

He formally launched the Jan Suraaj Party after years of campaigning through the Jan Suraaj movement across Bihar.

The affidavit provides a snapshot of Kishor's financial standing at the time of filing his nomination. The disclosure follows his earlier public statements about his earnings from political consulting.

Last year, Kishor mentioned that he earned Rs 241 crore over three years through consultancy work, adding that he had paid GST and income tax on the income and donated a substantial portion of it to the Jan Suraaj Party.

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Under Indian election rules, candidates are obliged to disclose details of their movable and immovable assets, liabilities and financial interests through election affidavits.

The filings are intended to improve transparency and enable voters to examine the financial background of those contesting elections.

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