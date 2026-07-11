West Bengal CM Gives Job, Rs 25 Lakh To Kin Of Man Lynched For Minor Girl's Alleged Rape-Murder

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday handed over a job letter and a Rs 25 lakh cheque to the kin of a man who was lynched after the body of an 11-year-old raped and murdered girl was recovered from a pond in South 24 Parganas district.

He met the girl's parents at their house and later spoke to the family members of Indrajit Mondal, who was lynched.

The chief minister handed over an appointment letter for the post of civic volunteer to Mondal's elder brother and a Rs 25 lakh cheque to his parents, a senior official said.

Adhikari had earlier said that Mondal was innocent and those involved in his lynching would be charged for murder. Five people have so far been arrested in connection with the case.

Indrajit Mondal's elder brother Bapi Mondal said, "The chief minister has assured us of all help. He gave me the appointment letter and asked me to join the job. This is an appointment letter for a civic volunteer at the Baruipur Police District."

Earlier, at the victim girl's house, Adhikari assured her father of all assistance.

The chief minister later inaugurated a new police outpost at Surjapur under the Baruipur Police District jurisdiction.

The body of the minor, who had gone missing on July 4, was found stuffed in a sack in Surjapur Haat area the next day, triggering a protest by locals who blocked the Baruipur-Joynagar Road, burnt tyres and damaged a few police vehicles, demanding the arrest of the accused persons.

Hours after the girl's body was recovered on Sunday, a man was beaten to death by angry locals on suspicion of involvement in the girl's death.

Four people were arrested in connection with the rape-murder case. Out of the four, Prabash Mondal was killed in a police encounter while he allegedly tried to snatch the gun of one of the police officers who took him to the spot for reconstruction of the crime scene late Tuesday night.

Police have arrested over 35 people for their alleged involvement in the vandalism that followed after the girl's body was found.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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