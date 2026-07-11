Bank Holiday Alert: SBI, HDFC, ICICI And Other Banks To Remain Closed For 4 Days Next Week; Check State-Wise List

Public and private sector banks in India will remain closed for up to four days during the coming week of July 13 to 19, depending on state and local holidays. The closures are linked to regional festivals and observances across different parts of the country.

On July 16, banks will remain shut in states, including Odisha, Manipur and Uttarakhand, due to festivals such as Ratha Yatra, Kang (Rathajatra) and Harela. July 18, the third Saturday of the month, will be a working day for most banks.

As per RBI rules, bank closures are allowed only on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. However, banks in Sikkim will remain closed on July 18 due to Drukpa Tshe-zi, a major Buddhist festival.

While online banking, UPI and mobile banking services will continue to operate normally, physical banking services will remain closed at branches of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank and other lenders on specific dates.

Customers planning branch visits are advised to check the RBI holiday calendar and complete important banking tasks in advance.

Check the below list of bank closures next week, according to the latest Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar:

July 16 (Thursday): Banks in Uttarakhand and Manipur will remain closed on account of Harela. Banks in Odisha will be closed due to Ratha Yatra.

July 17 (Friday): Banks in Meghalaya will stay closed on this day to mark the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh.

July 18 (Saturday): Banks in Sikkim will remain shut on the account of Drukpa Tshe-zi on this day.

July 19 (Sunday): Banks across the country will be closed due to the weekly bank holiday.

The public and private sector banks are expected to remain open and operate normally across most parts of the country on Monday, July 13, Tuesday, July 14, and Wednesday, July 15. Customers are advised to complete any branch-related work in advance if their banks are located in states observing regional holidays in the upcoming week.

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Apart from the holidays between July 13 and July 19, banks will also remain closed in select locations on the following dates:

July 22: Banks in Tripura will be closed on this day for Kharchi Puja celebrations.

July 25: Banks in India will stay closed on account of the fourth Saturday, a mandatory holiday for all scheduled and non-scheduled banks.

July 26: Banks across the country will remain shut due to the weekly bank holiday.

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