Bank Holidays In July 2026: SBI, HDFC, ICICI & Other Banks Closed for 12 Days

As July 2026 approaches, bank customers across India are keeping an eye on the holiday calendar before scheduling their visits.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for July. It includes regional festivals, commemorative observances, and regular weekend shutdowns for banks across the country.

Customers are advised to plan their branch visits carefully, as both regional festivals and non-working days will affect banking operations around the month.

Complete List Of Bank Holidays In July 2026

July 6: Banks in Mizoram will remain closed for MHIP Day.

July 9: Banks in Meghalaya will be closed for Beh Deinkhlam, a major cultural and religious festival of the region.

July 16: Banks in Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Manipur will be closed for Ratha Yatra, Kang Rathajatra, and Harela.

July 17: Banks in Meghalaya will remain closed for the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh.

July 18: Banks in Sikkim will be closed for Drukpa Tshe-zi, a significant Buddhist festival.

July 22: Banks in Tripura will remain closed for Kharchi Puja.

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Bank Weekend Closures Across India

Apart from the state-specific holidays, banks all over India will remain closed on all Sundays – July 5, 12, 19, and 26. Additionally, banks across the country will not operate on the second Saturday, that is, July 11, and the fourth Saturday, July 25, as per RBI guidelines. These closures are applicable to all scheduled and non-scheduled banks.

Customers should note that although branches will remain closed on the above-mentioned dates, digital banking services will continue to operate normally. Internet banking, mobile banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), debit and credit card services, along with ATMs, will remain accessible for daily transactions.

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