Stock Market Holiday Alert: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed For Eight Days In July 2026; Check Full List

NSE and BSE are scheduled to remain closed on account of regular weekend holidays. Investors planning their trading schedule in July 2026 should note that there are no weekday stock market holidays this month. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will operate as usual on all trading days and will remain closed only on regular weekends.

The stock market will remain closed for eight days in July. These include the month's four Saturdays and four Sundays. Since there are no public holidays falling on weekdays, trading will continue uninterrupted on all working days.

Stock Market Weekend Closure in July 2026

July 5, 12, 19 and 26 - Sunday

July 4, 11, 18, and 25 - Saturday

When Is The Next Stock Market Weekday Holiday?

According to the NSE holiday calendar, the next trading holiday of the year will be on Monday, September 14 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2026

The stock markets are scheduled to observe a total of 16 weekday holidays in 2026. In the upcoming months, Indian stock exchanges will remain closed on several occasions on account of national and religious festivals. The remaining trading holidays for 2026 are:

Sept. 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi

Oct. 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Oct. 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra

Nov. 10 (Tuesday): Diwali-Balipratipada

Nov. 24 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev

Dec. 25 (Friday): Christmas

Which Stock Market Holidays Fall On Weekends?

Some major holidays in 2026 fall on weekends and therefore will not result in additional trading off days. These include:

August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day

Nov. 8 (Sunday): Diwali Laxmi Pujan

Despite Diwali Laxmi Pujan falling on a Sunday, both the NSE and BSE will hold a special Muhurat Trading session on Nov. 8. The BSE and the NSE will announce the timings for the Muhurat trading session closer to the festival.

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What Are The Stock Market Trading Hours?

On regular trading days, the Indian stock market follows the schedule below:

A) Pre-open session

Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 a.m.

Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 a.m.

(With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.)

B) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 a.m.

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.

C) Closing session

The Closing session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

D) Block Deal session Timings:

Morning Window: This window operates between 08:45 a.m. and 09:00 a.m.

Afternoon Window: This window operates between 02:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

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