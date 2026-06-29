Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Cautious Start For Sensex, Nifty 50 Amid Middle East Tensions
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: After fresh US-Israel-Iran geopolitical tensions, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are poised for a muted start on Monday.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day. After the tech selloff in US markets and fresh US-Israel-Iran geopolitical tensions, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are poised for a muted start on Monday.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Monday, June 29, 2026.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Analysts see support below 24,000 levels for Nifty 50
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst at Choice Broking said Nifty 50 has immediate support below 24,000 levels.
On the upside, immediate resistance levels are placed at 24,400 and 24,500. A sustained move above these levels could trigger fresh buying momentum and strengthen the ongoing recovery. On the downside, support is seen at 23,900 and 23,800.
''A breakdown below the 23,800 zone may invite renewed selling pressure and weaken the current technical structure. Considering the prevailing setup, traders are advised to maintain a stock-specific approach while following strict risk management amid continued market consolidation,'' said Taylor.
- Support Levels: 23,900 - 23,800
- Resistance Levels: 24,400 - 24,500
- Overall Bias: Sideways to Bullish
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Asian markets trade mixed on US-Iran tensions
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed in early trade on Monday following the latest developments in the Middle East.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.35% while the Topix rose x0.43%.
- The Kospi dropped 2.29% at open, while the small-cap Kosdaq added 0.97%.
- Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was 0.41% higher.
Read More: Asian Markets Today: South Korea's Kospi Drops Over 2%, Japan's Nikkei Falls On Fresh US-Iran Tensions
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at cautious start for Sensex, Nifty
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: After the tech selloff in US markets and fresh US-Israel-Iran geopolitical tensions, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are poised for a muted start on Monday. GIFT Nifty on the NSE IX traded lower by 2 points, or 0.1%, at 24,093, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a muted start to start the week on a cautious note.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Monday, June 29, 2026.
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