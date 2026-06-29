Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Cautious Start For Sensex, Nifty 50 Amid Middle East Tensions

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day. After the tech selloff in US markets and fresh US-Israel-Iran geopolitical tensions, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are poised for a muted start on Monday.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Monday, June 29, 2026.