Small-Cap Stock Under Rs 100: Reliance Infra Share Price Falls 5% As SEBI Rejects Settlement Plea

Small-Cap Stock Under Rs 100: Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. (formerly Reliance Energy Ltd.) dropped 5% on Monday, June 29, after capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) rejected applications by industrialist Anil Ambani and his corporate group to settle allegations of misusing company funds. Shares of the small-cap stock currently trading under Rs 100 dropped 5% in early trade amid a volatile sentiment in the domestic benchmark indices over global jitters.

On Monday, shares of the ADAG stock opened at Rs 73.61 against a previous close of Rs 77.48 and extended losses to drop 5% at an intraday low. Shares of Reliance Infra have dropped 5% in one week, 53% on a year-to-date basis and 83% in the last one year. However, the smallcap stock has gained 15% in one month. The Anil Ambani-led firm commands a market cap of Rs 3,007.93 crore. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 150 points to 76,946,91, while the Nifty 50 traded 50 points below 24,027.

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Reliance Infra share price intraday

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Reliance Infrastructure is a major shareholder in Reliance Power. In 2025, Reliance Infra had given multibagger returns to investors on a three-year basis. ADAG stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies within the Anil Ambani Group, the associate conglomerate led by top businessman Anil Ambani, brother of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

SEBI rejects Reliance Infra settlement plea

The market watchdog rejected the plea requests over allegations that Ambani and Reliance Infrastructure were involved in improperly routing Rs 6,526 crore to entities related to controlling shareholder Ambani, the documents show. Ambani has faced growing scrutiny from regulators and enforcement agencies over the past 18 months. Several group executives have been arrested on fraud charges and some of Anil Ambani's properties have been frozen, according to Reuters.

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The executives have denied wrongdoing, and the cases are still in the courts. The documents reviewed by Reuters show that SEBI alleged in September that the transactions involving Ambani and Reliance Infrastructure were a "mis-utilisation of company funds", as they could potentially be for personal enrichment rather than serving a corporate purpose for public shareholders.

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