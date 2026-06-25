After Campa Success, Reliance Eyes Low-Alcohol Segment To Take On Rival Varun Beverages

Encouraged by the success of Campa, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is exploring an entry into India's emerging low-alcohol beverage segment, as the conglomerate looks to replicate its soft drink success and take on rivals such as Varun Beverages in a potentially high-growth market, Informist reported, citing sources.

The conglomerate is reportedly evaluating the launch of ready-to-drink “soft” or low-alcohol beverages, which are expected to target younger consumers.

A senior RIL official told the news agency that the company does not want to miss out on a category that could become the next major trend in India's beverage industry.

Low-alcohol beverages typically contain significantly lower alcohol content than conventional beers, wines, or spirits and include categories such as flavoured malt drinks, hard seltzers and low-ABV cocktails.

RIL is expected to focus only on states where alcohol sales are permitted, as regulations governing production, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages are controlled by individual state governments, the report added.

The company believes it may not require a separate distribution network for most markets, helping improve operational efficiency, according to the news agency.

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The move comes after Reliance Consumer Products Ltd strengthened its presence in India's non-alcoholic beverage sector.

Since 2022, the company has acquired or partnered with multiple brands, including Campa Cola, Sosyo, Raskik and other beverage portfolios.

Campa has emerged as a major success story for Reliance, recording gross sales of over Rs 4,700 crore in FY26 and becoming India's fourth-largest carbonated soft drinks brand with a growing market share.

However, the low-alcohol range is unlikely to carry the Campa brand name, as Reliance is considering keeping alcoholic and non-alcoholic products separate, according to the report.

The company may also explore acquiring an alcohol manufacturing firm if it decides to enter the segment, it added.

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