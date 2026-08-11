Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug 11

Good Morning!

GIFT Nifty Check

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded 0.06% lower at 24,614.50, indicating a muted open for the benchmark.

Asian Market Check

Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed Tuesday, as worries of a prolonged disruption to energy flows via the Hormuz Strait take hold. The Kospi was down 0.76%, while the small-cap Kosdaq lost 1.4%. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.15%. Japan markets were closed for the holiday.

Stock Market Recap

The Nifty 50 closed 13.15 points, or 0.05%, higher at 24,583.80, while the Sensex gained 43.27 points, or 0.06%, to 78,542.44. Bajaj Finance and Titan contributed 16.34 points and 14.94 points, respectively, to the Nifty 50's gain. SBI and Reliance Industries pulled the index down by 24.64 points and 16.49 points, respectively.

Commodity Check

Oil held on to a four-day advance as fresh demands from US President Donald Trump raised doubts over the prospects of a deal that could restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude traded near $88 a barrel after surging almost 5% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate hovered around $82.

In India, 24 karat gold traded at Rs 1,53,340 per 10 grams level on Tuesday; and silver traded at Rs 2,37,840 per 1 kg, according to the bullions website.

US Markets Recap

US stocks opened largely flat on Monday as investors weighed uncertainty over a potential US-Iran resolution and awaited clarity on the Strait of Hormuz.

The S&P 500 was little changed, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.25%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66 points, or 0.12%, in early trade.

At 9:34 a.m. EDT, the S&P 500 was at 7,753.42, down 4.22 points, while the Nasdaq stood at 26,625.043, lower by 65.572 points. The Dow was at 53,970.44, down 66.49 points.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Aug 11: Nifty Support At 24,450; Analysts Expect Consolidation To Persist

Earnings Tomorrow

Arkade Developers, Ashiana Housing, Ashoka Buildcon, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bata India, Borana Weaves, AvenuesAI, Confidence Petroleum India, DAM Capital Advisors, Delta Corp, EPL, Esab India, Finolex Cables, Flair Writing Industries, Gokaldas Exports, Gujarat Energy, Harsha Engineers International, Hind Rectifiers, IFCI, Innova Captab, Insecticides (India), ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Jash Engineering, JNK India, JSW Dulux, KPI Green Energy, Kalpataru Projects International, Landmark Cars, Lloyds Enterprises, Manappuram Finance, Man Industries (India), MRF, NBCC (India), PI Industries, Polyplex Corporation, Precision Camshafts, Repco Home Finance, RHI Magnesita India, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sandhar Technologies, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Senco Gold, Siemens, SKF India, Skipper, S.P. Apparels, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company, Surya Roshni, TARC, TCPL Packaging, TD Power Systems, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Unichem Laboratories, Venky's (India), Viyash Scientific, Zydus Lifesciences.

Earnings Post Market Hours

Gland Pharma (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 19.6% to Rs. 1,800 crore versus Rs. 1,506 crore.

EBITDA up 32.8% to Rs. 489 crore versus Rs. 368 crore.

EBITDA margin at 27.2% versus 24.4%.

Net profit up 47% to Rs. 317 crore versus Rs. 216 crore.

Yatharth Hospital (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 51.5% to Rs. 393 crore versus Rs. 259 crore.

EBITDA up 39% to Rs. 92 crore versus Rs. 66 crore.

EBITDA margin at 23.3% versus 25.4%.

Net profit up 12.1% to Rs. 47.1 crore versus Rs. 42 crore.

Zee Entertainment (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 4.5% to Rs. 1,908 crore versus Rs. 1,825 crore.

EBITDA down 57.7% to Rs. 101 crore versus Rs. 239 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.3% versus 13.1%.

Net profit down 47% to Rs. 76 crore versus Rs. 144 crore.

Ad revenue down 12% to Rs. 671 crore versus Rs. 759 crore.

Subscription revenue up 16% YoY to Rs. 1,137 crore.

Veedol Corporation (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 5.2% to Rs. 392.3 crore versus Rs. 372.8 crore.

EBITDA up 28% to Rs. 17.5 crore versus Rs. 13.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 4.5% versus 3.7%.

Net profit up 60.7% to Rs. 26.2 crore versus Rs. 16.3 crore.

Lumax Auto Technologies (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 32.9% to Rs. 1,364 crore versus Rs. 1,026 crore.

EBITDA up 54% to Rs. 191 crore versus Rs. 124 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14% versus 12.1%.

Net profit at Rs. 87 crore versus Rs. 41 crore.

Kolte-Patil Developers (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue at Rs. 920 crore versus Rs. 82.4 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 190 crore versus EBITDA loss of Rs. 26 crore.

Net profit at Rs. 146 crore versus loss of Rs. 17 crore.

Precision Wires India (Q1 FY27, Standalone YoY)

Revenue up 60.3% to Rs. 1,770 crore versus Rs. 1,104 crore.

EBITDA up 78.8% to Rs. 102 crore versus Rs. 57 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.8% versus 5.2%.

Net profit up 71.6% to Rs. 46.5 crore versus Rs. 27.1 crore.

Antony Waste Handling Cell (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 5.5% to Rs. 261 crore versus Rs. 247 crore.

EBITDA down 68.8% to Rs. 17.2 crore versus Rs. 55.1 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.6% versus 22.3%.

Net profit down 95.5% to Rs. 0.8 crore versus Rs. 17.8 crore.

PC Jeweller (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 21% to Rs. 877 crore versus Rs. 725 crore.

EBITDA up 90% to Rs. 242 crore versus Rs. 127 crore.

EBITDA margin at 27.5% versus 17.6%.

Net profit up 37.2% to Rs. 222 crore versus Rs. 162 crore.

Triveni Turbine (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 19% to Rs. 443 crore versus Rs. 371 crore.

EBITDA down 30% to Rs. 52 crore versus Rs. 74 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.6% versus 19.9%.

Net profit down 22% to Rs. 51 crore versus Rs. 65 crore.

CARYSIL (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 15.5% to Rs. 262 crore versus Rs. 227 crore.

EBITDA up 21.8% to Rs. 53.4 crore versus Rs. 43.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.4% versus 19.3%.

Net profit up 37.7% to Rs. 31.4 crore versus Rs. 22.8 crore.



KEC International (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 0.01% to Rs. 5,024 crore versus Rs. 5,023 crore.

EBITDA down 16.9% to Rs. 291 crore versus Rs. 350 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.8% versus 7.0%.

Net profit down 41.7% to Rs. 72.6 crore versus Rs. 124.6 crore.



Dollar Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 1.5% to Rs. 405 crore versus Rs. 399 crore.

EBITDA up 11.2% to Rs. 47.8 crore versus Rs. 43 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.8% versus 10.8%.

Net profit up 23.8% to Rs. 26 crore versus Rs. 21 crore.



Bosch (Q1 FY27, Standalone YoY)

Revenue up 22% to Rs. 5,842 crore versus Rs. 4,789 crore.

EBITDA up 28% to Rs. 817 crore versus Rs. 640 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14% versus 13%.

Net profit down 37% to Rs. 702 crore versus Rs. 1,114 crore.

Q1 FY26 included a one-time gain of Rs. 556 crore.



Websol Energy (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 70.3% to Rs. 373 crore versus Rs. 219 crore.

EBITDA up 21.6% to Rs. 126 crore versus Rs. 103.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 33.8% versus 47.3%.

Net profit up 16.4% to Rs. 78 crore versus Rs. 67 crore.



Fusion Finance (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Total income up 2.9% to Rs. 458 crore versus Rs. 446 crore.

Net profit at Rs. 62.4 crore versus loss of Rs. 92.3 crore.



HLE Glascoat (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 5.9% to Rs. 301 crore versus Rs. 284 crore.

EBITDA down 2.6% to Rs. 186 crore versus Rs. 191 crore.

EBITDA margin at 61.7% versus 67.1%.

Net profit down 82.9% to Rs. 2.8 crore versus Rs. 16.4 crore.



Bombay Dyeing (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 8.7% to Rs. 411 crore versus Rs. 378 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 0.6 crore versus loss of Rs. 14 crore.

Net profit down 48.7% to Rs. 7.1 crore versus Rs. 13.8 crore.



Lloyds Metals & Energy (Q1 FY27, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue up 22% to Rs. 7,355 crore versus Rs. 6,020 crore.

EBITDA up 9% to Rs. 2,783 crore versus Rs. 2,546 crore.

EBITDA margin at 38% versus 42%.

Net profit up 22% to Rs. 1,727 crore versus Rs. 1,420 crore.



Vodafone Idea (Q1 FY27, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue up 3.2% to Rs. 11,689 crore versus Rs. 11,332 crore.

EBITDA up 3% to Rs. 5,034 crore versus Rs. 4,889 crore.

EBITDA margin at 43.06% versus 43.14%.

Net loss at Rs. 3,754 crore versus profit of Rs. 51,970 crore.

One-time gain at Rs. 1,611 crore versus Rs. 57,491 crore.



Jubilant Pharmova (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 17.3% to Rs. 2,229 crore versus Rs. 1,901 crore.

EBITDA down 14.4% to Rs. 248 crore versus Rs. 290 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.1% versus 15.2%.

Net profit down 45.1% to Rs. 57 crore versus Rs. 103 crore.



Dilip Buildcon (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 9.2% to Rs. 2,378 crore versus Rs. 2,620 crore.

EBITDA down 17.7% to Rs. 429 crore versus Rs. 521 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18% versus 19.9%.

Net profit down 50.7% to Rs. 113 crore versus Rs. 229 crore.



Pitti Engineering (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 15.8% to Rs. 529 crore versus Rs. 457 crore.

EBITDA up 12.9% to Rs. 86 crore versus Rs. 76.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.3% versus 16.7%.

Net profit up 28.8% to Rs. 29.5 crore versus Rs. 22.9 crore.



Tarsons Products (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 20.6% to Rs. 110.2 crore versus Rs. 91.4 crore.

EBITDA up 5.4% to Rs. 26 crore versus Rs. 24.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 23.6% versus 27.0%.

Net loss at Rs. 1.4 crore versus profit of Rs. 1.8 crore.



Venus Pipes & Tubes (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 16% to Rs. 321 crore versus Rs. 276.4 crore.

EBITDA up 15% to Rs. 51.5 crore versus Rs. 44.8 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.1% versus 16.2%.

Net profit up 6.5% to Rs. 26.4 crore versus Rs. 24.8 crore.



Euro Pratik Sales (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 61% to Rs. 103 crore versus Rs. 64 crore.

EBITDA up 17% to Rs. 26 crore versus Rs. 22 crore.

EBITDA margin at 24.9% versus 34.2%.

Net profit at Rs. 20 crore versus Rs. 9 crore.



Rupa & Company (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 10.1% to Rs. 202.4 crore versus Rs. 183.9 crore.

EBITDA up 29.1% to Rs. 15.8 crore versus Rs. 12.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7.8% versus 6.7%.

Net profit up 50.9% to Rs. 8.3 crore versus Rs. 5.5 crore.



Sharda Motor Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 33.7% to Rs. 1,011 crore versus Rs. 756 crore.

EBITDA up 4.5% to Rs. 103 crore versus Rs. 99 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.2% versus 13.0%.

Net profit down 13.5% to Rs. 86.5 crore versus Rs. 100 crore.



CMS Info Systems (Q1 FY27, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue up 0.3% to Rs. 635 crore versus Rs. 633 crore.

EBITDA up 5% to Rs. 169 crore versus Rs. 161 crore.

EBITDA margin at 26.6% versus 25.4%.

Net profit up 6% to Rs. 84 crore versus Rs. 79 crore.



ideaForge Technology (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue at Rs. 68.5 crore versus Rs. 12.8 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 2.6 crore versus loss of Rs. 23.6 crore.



Choice International (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 31.9% to Rs. 310 crore versus Rs. 235 crore.

EBITDA up 25.3% to Rs. 105 crore versus Rs. 84 crore.

EBITDA margin at 33.9% versus 35.7%.

Net profit up 22.9% to Rs. 55.3 crore versus Rs. 45 crore.



Embassy Developments (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 68.2% to Rs. 217 crore versus Rs. 681 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 130.7 crore versus loss of Rs. 11 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 234 crore versus loss of Rs. 166 crore.



TVS Supply Chain Solutions (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 28.7% to Rs. 3,335.2 crore versus Rs. 2,592.3 crore.

Adjusted EBITDA up 34.0% to Rs. 232.2 crore versus Rs. 173.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.95% versus 6.6%.

Net profit down 68.4% to Rs. 22.5 crore versus Rs. 71.1 crore.

Q1 FY26 included a one-time InvIT gain; excluding the gain, net profit grew 156% in Q1 FY27.

Business Updates

Mahindra & Mahindra YoY

July production up 20% at 1,01,954 units.

July sales up 25% at 1,02,710 units

July exports up 47% at 4,159 units



IRB Infra YoY

July toll revenue up 26% at Rs. 798 crore



JSW Steel YoY

Total steel production up 3% at 24 lakh tonnes versus 23.3 lakh tonnes

India production up 4% at 23.4 lakh tonnes versus 22.6 lakh tonnes

US operations production down 13% at 0.6 lakh tonnes versus 0.7 lakh tonnes

Stocks In News

TCS: The company finds no credible evidence of an employee data breach and says no customer data or systems were impacted.

The company finds no credible evidence of an employee data breach and says no customer data or systems were impacted. TVS Motor: The company allots NCDs worth Rs. 1,000 crore through private placement.

The company allots NCDs worth Rs. 1,000 crore through private placement. JSW Energy: The company adds 1,166 MW renewable capacity and 300 MW inorganic thermal capacity since April, taking operational capacity to 14,920 MW.

The company adds 1,166 MW renewable capacity and 300 MW inorganic thermal capacity since April, taking operational capacity to 14,920 MW. Jupiter Wagons: The company wins orders worth Rs. 211 crore from JSW Port Logistics and Orissa Alloy Steel.

The company wins orders worth Rs. 211 crore from JSW Port Logistics and Orissa Alloy Steel. SAIL: The company says it is evaluating multiple fundraising options, including QIP and FPO.

The company says it is evaluating multiple fundraising options, including QIP and FPO. RHI Magnesita India: The company's arm RHIMIRL appoints Pankaj Malhan as Chairman effective August 10.

The company's arm RHIMIRL appoints Pankaj Malhan as Chairman effective August 10. BEL: The company secures orders worth Rs. 541 crore since July 31.

The company secures orders worth Rs. 541 crore since July 31. Texmaco Rail: The company signs an MoU with Belgium's The Signalling Company NV for ETCS and Kavach collaboration.

The company signs an MoU with Belgium's The Signalling Company NV for ETCS and Kavach collaboration. Lupin: The company receives US FDA approval for Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate to treat hyperkalemia.

The company receives US FDA approval for Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate to treat hyperkalemia. APAR Industries: The company opens its QIP issue with a floor price of Rs. 14,801.25 per share.

The company opens its QIP issue with a floor price of Rs. 14,801.25 per share. Precision Wires India: The company plans to raise up to Rs. 150 crore via debentures and appoints Krina Parekh as Deputy CFO following CFO Mohandas Pai's retirement.

The company plans to raise up to Rs. 150 crore via debentures and appoints Krina Parekh as Deputy CFO following CFO Mohandas Pai's retirement. JSW Energy: The Company added 1,166 MW renewable capacity & 300 MW inorganic thermal capacity since April 2026.

The Company added 1,166 MW renewable capacity & 300 MW inorganic thermal capacity since April 2026. Zee Entertainment : Expects Q2 advertising and subscription revenue to improve over Q1; evaluating subscription price hike in February and looking to monetize German Football League broadcast rights.

: Expects Q2 advertising and subscription revenue to improve over Q1; evaluating subscription price hike in February and looking to monetize German Football League broadcast rights. Bank of Baroda : The bank hikes 3-month MCLR by 10 bps to 8.30%.

: The bank hikes 3-month MCLR by 10 bps to 8.30%. PC Jeweller: The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 1,000 crore via QIP.

The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 1,000 crore via QIP. ICICI Prudential AMC : The company will acquire ICICI Securities' PMS business via slump sale for 1.2% of transferred AUM; current PMS AUM stands at Rs. 2,910 crore.

: The company will acquire ICICI Securities' PMS business via slump sale for 1.2% of transferred AUM; current PMS AUM stands at Rs. 2,910 crore. Bharat Forge: The company approves additional investment of Rs. 241 crore in arm Kalyani Strategic Systems.

The company approves additional investment of Rs. 241 crore in arm Kalyani Strategic Systems. Dilip Buildcon: The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 2,000 crore via NCDs and other instruments & Company will sell Mekhali Power and DBL Renewable projects worth Rs. 8,400 crore to Alpha Alternatives.

The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 2,000 crore via NCDs and other instruments & Company will sell Mekhali Power and DBL Renewable projects worth Rs. 8,400 crore to Alpha Alternatives. Thomas Cook India: The company opens a new outlet in Ahmedabad, expanding its presence to 12 locations across Gujarat.

The company opens a new outlet in Ahmedabad, expanding its presence to 12 locations across Gujarat. Aegis Logistics: The company commissions a 36,000 MT ammonia terminal at Pipavav.

The company commissions a 36,000 MT ammonia terminal at Pipavav. RailTel: The company receives an order worth Rs. 119 crore from the Department of Posts.

The company receives an order worth Rs. 119 crore from the Department of Posts. Sarda Energy & Minerals: The company commissions a new turbo generator, with TG-1 replacement completed successfully and the plant achieving operational stability.

The company commissions a new turbo generator, with TG-1 replacement completed successfully and the plant achieving operational stability. IKIO Technologies: The company signs an MoU with Saudi Arabia's Frontline Solutions to deliver premium lighting solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The company signs an MoU with Saudi Arabia's Frontline Solutions to deliver premium lighting solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Prestige Estates: CPPIB to invest up to Rs. 3,000 crore in arm Prestige Hospitality and acquire up to 28% stake in the company.

IPO Updates

Technocraft Ventures (Day 2)

Overall subscription at 4.73x.

QIB portion subscribed 4.50x.

NII portion subscribed 6.48x.

Retail portion subscribed 4.12x.

Leap India (Day 2)

Overall subscription at 0.49x.

QIB portion subscribed 0.61x.

NII portion subscribed 0.50x.

Retail portion subscribed 0.41x.

Dhoot Transmission (Day 1)

Overall subscription at 0.63x.

QIB portion subscribed 0.06x.

NII portion subscribed 1.09x.

Retail portion subscribed 0.74x.

Molbio Diagnostics (Day 1)

Overall subscription at 0.83x.

QIB portion subscribed 1.00x.

NII portion subscribed 0.73x.

Retail portion subscribed 0.77x.

IPO To Open

Milky Mist Dairy Food

About The Company

Manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio including cheese, paneer, butter, curd, ghee, yogurt etc

IPO Details

Total issue size of Rs. 1,553 crore

Mix represents fresh issue of Rs.1,428.00 crores and offer for sale of Rs.125.00 crores,

IPO opening on the 11th of Aug and closing on the 13th of Aug



Key Financials



Period Ended 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-25 31-Mar-26 Total Income 1,826.86 2,354.79 3,145.01 EBITDA 222.33 310.35 435.22 EBITDA Margins % 12.17 13.17 13.83

Board Meetings

Stock Splits

JSW Dulux

S.P. Apparels

Fundraising

Manappuram Finance

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

Ashiana Housing

AGM

V-Guard Industrie, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Bosch, Zydus Lifesciences, Fermenta Biotech, Unichem Laboratories, C.E. Info Systems, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Star Cement, Fusion Finance, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering, Hind Rectifiers, Siemens, Muthoot Microfin, Walchandnagar Industries, Bharat Forge, Fortis Healthcare, Viyansh Bio-Scientific, Shilchar Technologies, TCPL Packaging, Eveready Industries, Camlin Fine Sciences, Solar Industries India, Sirca Paints India

Bulk & Block Deals

EID Parry: SageOne Investment Managers LLP sold 22.15 lakh shares at Rs. 795 per share, while SBI Mutual Fund bought 22.15 lakh shares at Rs. 795 per share.

SageOne Investment Managers LLP sold 22.15 lakh shares at Rs. 795 per share, while SBI Mutual Fund bought 22.15 lakh shares at Rs. 795 per share. Anawil Wire & Engineering: Abakkus Venture Opportunities Fund bought 2.50 lakh shares at Rs. 326.66 per share. Carnelian AIF Category I Trust Scheme 1 bought 1.90 lakh shares at Rs. 329.71 per share. Frangipani Capital Advisors LLP bought 1.48 lakh shares at Rs. 329.70 per share. Motilal Oswal Financial Services bought 2.86 lakh shares at Rs. 329.65 per share.

Abakkus Venture Opportunities Fund bought 2.50 lakh shares at Rs. 326.66 per share. Carnelian AIF Category I Trust Scheme 1 bought 1.90 lakh shares at Rs. 329.71 per share. Frangipani Capital Advisors LLP bought 1.48 lakh shares at Rs. 329.70 per share. Motilal Oswal Financial Services bought 2.86 lakh shares at Rs. 329.65 per share. Apollo Pipes: Aditya Gupta bought 3 lakh shares at Rs. 522.82 per share.

Aditya Gupta bought 3 lakh shares at Rs. 522.82 per share. Iris Clothings: Nippon India Equity Opportunities AIF Scheme 6 bought 15 lakh shares at Rs. 55 per share.

Nippon India Equity Opportunities AIF Scheme 6 bought 15 lakh shares at Rs. 55 per share. Shivalik Bimetal Controls: BofA Securities Europe SA bought 3.96 lakh shares at Rs. 1,035.70 per share

BofA Securities Europe SA bought 3.96 lakh shares at Rs. 1,035.70 per share Capillary Technologies: Capillary Technologies International Pte sold 32.92 lakh shares at Rs. 521 per share.

Insider Trade

TruAlt Bioenergy : Promoter group entity Nirani Holdings acquires 1.1 lk shares in the company.

: Promoter group entity Nirani Holdings acquires 1.1 lk shares in the company. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC ): Promoter President of India, acting through the Ministry of Finance, disposes of 82.23 crore shares in the company.

): Promoter President of India, acting through the Ministry of Finance, disposes of 82.23 crore shares in the company. Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM)

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term : Electronics Mart India, Marine Electricals, Xpro India

Electronics Mart India, Marine Electricals, Xpro India List of securities to be excluded from ASM : SML Mahindra

Price Band

Price Band change from 20% to 10%: SHIVALIK BIMETAL CONTROLS

SHIVALIK BIMETAL CONTROLS Price Band change from 20% to 5%: ASHIKA GLOBAL SEC, ESAF SMALL FINANCE BANK, SPECTRUM ELECTRICAL, STALLION INDIA FLUOROCHEMICALS

ASHIKA GLOBAL SEC, ESAF SMALL FINANCE BANK, SPECTRUM ELECTRICAL, STALLION INDIA FLUOROCHEMICALS Price Band change from 5% to 2%: RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Infosys, Waaree Energies, BEL, HCLTech And Ola Electric — Ask Profit

F&O Cues

Nifty Aug futures is up 0.03% to 24,662 at a premium of 79 points.

Nifty Options 11th Aug Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,600 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,500.

Securities in ban period: BANDHANBNK & SAIL

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