Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq End Mixed As Chipmaker Earnings, CPI Due To Set Pace

|US stocks held steady through Monday's market close after a strong earnings week as investors continue to navigate the uncertain path of interest rates and war in Iran. The market is gearing up for the final stretch of corporate earnings, with chipmakers set to provide confirmation for the long-winded debate over valuations.
The S&P 500 index closed flat, slipping into marginal losses throughout the day. Friday saw the gauge return to all-time highs after jobs data showed the US economy unexpectedly shed jobs in July, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to delay interest-rate increases. The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 index closed down at 0.3%.
Stocks remained "generally static" on Monday, with "a slight negative bias as yields and oil ticked a little higher," said Steve Sosnick, Chief Strategist at Interactive Brokers.
Six out of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 showed modest gains at market close, led by energy stocks driven by higher oil prices. Energy stocks saw their biggest gains since April 2025 as plans for opening the Strait of Hormuz continue to stall.
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President Donald Trump spoke out against Iran's war compensation demands following his calls for economic pressure on the country to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
There are fewer big market catalysts this week, though investors will look for further clues on the AI trade - and on the debate around chip valuations - when Applied Materials Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. report in the coming days. Sandisk Corp. hosts an investor day on Thursday. Investors will look to new CPI and PPI inflation data this week for guidance on the path of Fed rates.
"Declines are modestly pacing advancers, both in the broader market and in SPX. Bottom line, it's a quiet summer Monday with few catalysts today and no major ones expected until CPI on Wednesday," Sosnick said.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq End Mixed As Chipmaker Earnings, CPI Due To Set Pace
Six out of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 showed modest gains at market close, led by energy stocks driven by higher oil prices.
Friday saw the gauge return to all-time highs after jobs data showed the US economy unexpectedly shed jobs in July, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to delay interest-rate increases.(Photo: Bloomberg News)