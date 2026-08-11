Stock Picks Today: Bharat Forge, Gland Pharma, Info Edge, Fractal Analytics, Vodafone And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages remain constructive on a diverse set of stocks spanning technology, industrial forgings, AI-driven analytics, healthcare distribution and infrastructure and telecom, with fresh recommendations on Bharat Forge, Gland Pharma, Zydus Life, Info Edge, Fractal Analytics, Zee Entertainment, Vodafone Idea, PNB, Carborundum Universal, Afcons Infrastructure and Entero Healthcare, while also highlighting opportunities in metals and cement.

GS on Bharat Forge

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 2120

Q1 miss: Manpower shortages + US PMT plant shutdown impacts profitability

See improving profitability and visibility on Defense and other adjacent businesses

See lower margins on Standalone, K Drive Mobility, JSA business.

Citi on Bharat Forge

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 1210 from Rs 1060

Q1 Results Slightly Below Estimates Due to Escalated Input and Energy Costs

Demand Outlook Is Positive

Acknowledge improving exports and better margins in the Indian subsidiaries

Mgmt highlighted strong growth across segments in India and US operations

In EU, CV demand is strong but PV demand is relatively weaker.

Jefferies on Bharat Forge

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2500

Modest Q1; Cut EPS est. but Good Growth Outlook

Cut FY27-29 EPS by 4-16% on softer margins, some delay in execution of gun order, and higher capex

Still expect 30% EPS CAGR over FY26-29, led by rebound in exports and ramp-up of defense

Continue to like expanding footprint and ability to benefit from broad-based tailwinds for Indian manufacturing.

MS on Bharat Forge

Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 2469 from Rs 2233

Weak Quarter, an Opportunity to Add

Q1 was hit by issues that are transitory

Highlights of the quarter: improvement in defence margins and increase in capex to capture upcoming manufacturing opportunities

FY28e P/E is 42x; the auto supplier average stands at 38x while Industrial peers trade at ~49x.

Jefferies on Gland Pharma

Upgrade to Buy from Hold; Hike TP to Rs 3350 from Rs 2080

Key Challenges Largely Behind

Delivered a strong beat vs estimate, driven by 32% YoY growth in key US market

Mgmt has indicated that for FY27, growth can potentially reach 15% (cc) from earlier guidance of 12-13%

Signed one major CDMO contract and has in-licensed a large total addressable market differentiated product

Believe many key challenges for Gland are behind

See Cenexi breakeven, new contract wins and expansion into complex products.

GS on Gland Pharma

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 2125 from Rs 1875

Q1 above: Margin performance healthy

Cenexi turnaround progressing, albeit still early

Hike FY27-29E EPS estimates by 8% to 10% to factor in the Q1 beat, revised guidance/business outlook by management

Remain Sell on valuation.

Macquarie on Info Edge

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 1000

Recruitment revenue growth trails Billings

Continue to see the risk of AI slowing velocity of jobs

This will lead to a softer medium-term Billings/Revenue growth outlook

See potential downside risk to consensus mid-teen revenue growth forecast.

Citi on Info Edge

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1510 from Rs 1400

Several accelerants in recruitment billings

Near-term, GCCs, better pricing power, and improved jobseeker monetization are supportive

Medium-term, premiumization in white collar jobs market should drive ARPU-led growth

Long term, traction in the value segment (JobHai) and India/global jobs macro will be key.

BofA on Info Edge

Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 1400 from Rs 1330

Q1: Steady quarter; Improving hiring trends likely to sustain

5% EBITDA beat vs Street; Business momentum improving

Premium segment & newer AI initiatives aiding Naukri.

JPMorgan on Vodafone Idea

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 9

Net subs adds return to positive territory for the first time since merger

ARPU growth was helped by seasonality (1 extra day)

Bank funding remains crucial

Capex declined 16% QoQ and came below estimates.

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MS on Metal

The MMDR Amendment Bill 2026 tabled; key positive for miners if passed

Extends the Centre's regulatory control from "mines" to "mineral bearing lands"

Restricts States' ability to impose mining-related taxes/cesses

Pending/uncollected State levies would effectively be extinguished

The Centre gets significant rule-making discretion.

Jefferies on Afcons Infra

Maintain Hold; Cut TP to Rs 290 from Rs 305

Execution impacts Qtr; order flow a positive

Working capital deterioration needs to be watched

Slower execution due to delayed payments, adverse weather conditions, and labour shortages.

Jefferies on Entero Health

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1800 from Rs 1500

FY27 Begins with a Bang, upside risk to FY27 guidance

Medtech - a key growth driver

Over the next 3yrs, 20% revenue CAGR and 6%+ EBITDA margin look achievable

Raise FY29E EPS by 10% on higher growth + better margins.

MS on Cement

Cement: Is the worst behind? Maybe

Cement stocks have been underperforming the broader market, as the industry has been adversely affected by the Middle East conflict

Demand has been good and sustained pricing trends have largely offset cost inflation.

Post-monsoon demand is key to watch.

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Kotak Securities on Fractal Analytics

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 1000

Well positioned to be an AI services winner

A leading pureplay in the data, analytics and AI services market

Well positioned to benefit from accelerating enterprise AI adoption

Fractal can become a strategic partner as AI becomes central to businesses

Key risks: Concentration, AI progress, intensifying competition and deflation.

Citi on Zee Entertainment

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 80 from Rs 75

Sports Drives Reach; Ad Recovery Critical For Margin Expansion

Return to sports via FIFA and other football properties could be strategically positive

Remain cautious given weak ad trends, rising investments and competitive intensity

Will monitor execution in sports.

Macquarie on Carborundum Universal

Maintain Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 940 from Rs 870

Mixed bag

Consolidated revenue was ahead of expectation, led by Abrasives

EBITDA and PAT were below estimates, as gross margin contracted 350bps due to higher input costs

New guidance points to higher revenue but lower PAT on higher costs and delays in closing overseas entities

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Macquarie on Zydus Life

Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 1285 from Rs 1260

Near-term catalysts support long-term growth

Recent capital allocation towards new businesses and assess the outlook for its existing segments

Believe MedTech, Specialty, CDMO and D2C build-out is underappreciated

This is supported by strong teams and disciplined execution

Domestic business, generics exports well positioned to drive near-tem earnings growth while newer businesses build out.

Jefferies on PNB

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 130

MD & CEO of PNB highlighted that the bank is focusing on quality of loan growth

Focusing through direct origination at fair-yields, instead of buyout or low-yielding corp loans

NIMs can expand from Q1 levels & bank sees ROA of 1-1.1% over FY27-28

ECL can be a slight drag, and we watch out for the start of next wage negotiations

See 13% Cagr in loans & ROA of 0.9% in FY27.



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