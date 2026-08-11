Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, Asian Markets To Wall Street — Five Key Things To Watch Before Sensex, Nifty 50 Open

The Indian stock market is expected to see a tepid opening on Tuesday, tracking subdued global markets, while the ongoing Q1 results season is likely to drive both stock-specific and broader market action. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,614 level, a discount of nearly 46 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

On Monday, the domestic equity indices ended marginally higher, with the benchmark Nifty 50 holding above 24,500 level.

The Sensex rose 43.27 points, or 0.06%, to close at 78,542.44, while the Nifty 50 ended 13.15 points, or 0.05%, higher at 24,583.80.

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Here are five key things that investors must know before the opening of the Indian stock market today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday, following a muted trend on Wall Street overnight. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.52% and the Kosdaq gained 1.16%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening. Japan markets are closed for a holiday.

Wall Street

US stock market ended lower on Monday, weighed down by decline in chipmaker stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11% to 53,976.04, while the S&P 500 eased 0.06% to end the session at 7,753.12. The Nasdaq closed 0.32% lower at 26,605.36.

US-Iran War Updates

The US President Donald Trump made sweeping new demands, including compensation from Iran for all the people it has killed in conflicts, after Tehran reiterated requests for reparations as part of talks to wind down the conflict.

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Nifty Indices Rejig

BSE shares will replace Wipro in the benchmark Nifty 50 index from September 30, as part of its semi-annual review of broad market indices. The changes will take effect from September 30, 2026, after the close of trading on September 29, NSE Indices said.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices steadied at more than ‌one-week highs amid uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures rose 0.14% to $87.84 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 0.15% to $82.25 a barrel.

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