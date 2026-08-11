Five Stocks To Buy Today: IRCTC, JSW Energy, Jindal Steel And More | August 11

Stock market experts and research analysts have recommended five stocks for investors to keep eye out for on Tuesday, including JSW Energy Ltd., Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd., Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Ltd., and others.

The suggested trading strategies include entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

IRCTC (CMP: Rs 522.60)

Jigar Shantilal Patel, Senior Manager – Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi share and stock broker recommends buying IRCTC between Rs 515 and Rs 525 and has set a target price of Rs 565, implying an upside of up to 9.71% from the lower end of the recommended buying range. Mishra has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 492.

Brigade Enterprises (CMP: Rs 608)

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital, has a 'buy' call on Brigade. He has recommended purchasing the stock at Rs 606 and has set a target price of Rs 640, implying an upside of 5.61%. Sharma has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 585.

JSW Energy (CMP: Rs 578)

JSW Energy gets a buy call from three market experts including Jigar Patel, Gaurav Sharma and Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Jain recommends purchasing the stock at the current market price of Rs 578 and has set a target price of Rs 600, implying an upside of 3.81%. He has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 565.

Jindal Steel (CMP: Rs 1,125)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager-Technical and Derivative Research, Angel One, has a 'buy' call on Jindal Steel. He has recommended purchasing at Rs 1,120 and has set a target price of Rs 1,165, implying an upside of 4.02%. Krishan has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,090.

HEG (CMP: Rs 685.40)

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, has a 'buy' call on HEG. He has recommended purchasing the stock at Rs 683.6 and has set a target price of Rs 735, implying an upside of 7.52%. Rajani has advised investors to book their losses at Rs 663.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.