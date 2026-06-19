Food Regulator Continues Crackdown, Issues Notices To Saffola, Kinder Joy, Raw Pressery, And More For Misleading Claims, Branding

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India continues its crackdown, and has issued a fresh set of notices to multiple food business operators for misleading claims and branding. They've cited consumer complaints, alleged hygiene lapses and misleading branding and labelling practices across products spanning dairy, snacks, nutraceuticals, beverages and packaged foods.

Consumer goods major Marico's Saffola Total Heart Pro-Multi Source Cooking Oil was also among the products that received notices. FSSAI said the use of terms such as "Heart Pro" and related imagery could create an impression of heart-health benefits beyond what is permitted under existing regulations. The regulator also sought substantiation for certain front-of-pack claims.

Other products flagged include Medizen Labs' AS-IT-IS Atom PWR Whey XL, Gaur Healthy Food's Silken Tofu, MasterChow noodles, Ferrero India's Kinder Joy-coated wafer biscuits, Pluckk Mango Fruit Juice and Natural Paneer products.

The regulator's observations ranged from allegedly misleading "100% Natural", "100% Veg", "No Added Sugar" and "Rich in Milk Solids" claims to the use of disease-related or therapeutic claims that require prior regulatory approval.

The regulator raised concerns over claims made by Incipro Gold Powder Vanilla, Korean Ginseng supplements, Orville Mountain Bawarchi Buransh Squash, Nexa Industries' Alkaline Nutrient Water and Raw Pressery's Alphonso Mango Fruit Drink.

Among the consumer complaint cases, the regulator issued a notice to Param Dairy Ltd after receiving a social media complaint alleging fungal contamination in dahi and rabri supplied through IRCTC catering services. FSSAI also issued a notice to Bikanervala following allegations that a staff member was consuming food inside a service or kitchen area during operational hours.

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