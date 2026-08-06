Kolte-Patil Developers Gains 9% After Signing Six Projects, Up 17% In A Month

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd.'s shares gained around 9% on Thursday, extending their one-month rally to about 17%, after the real estate developer announced the signing of six redevelopment projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Investors are tracking the company's expansion strategy as it deepens its presence in one of India's most valuable real estate markets.

The stock was trading at Rs 426.2 apiece on NSE, up from its previous close at Rs 392.6 apiece.

Six Projects Add Rs 6,000 Crore To Development Pipeline

The Pune-based developer said the six society redevelopment projects have a combined estimated gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 6,000 crore, making it the company's largest annual business development addition in the MMR so far. The projects are located in Santacruz West, Andheri West (Lokhandwala), Oshiwara, Versova, Ghatkopar East and Vashi.

According to the company, the projects are spread across established residential micro-markets that continue to benefit from strong infrastructure, connectivity and limited availability of developable land. Kolte-Patil said the additions strengthen its presence across Mumbai's western and central suburbs as well as Navi Mumbai.

The company plans to launch all six projects over the next six to 12 months, subject to regulatory approvals, creating a visible pipeline for its next phase of growth.

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Blackstone Partnership To Support Growth

Managing Director Rajesh Patil said the projects mark a new phase of accelerated growth for the company in MMR. He said the portfolio strengthens Kolte-Patil's development pipeline and aligns with its strategy of scaling through larger projects following its strategic partnership with Blackstone.

“Following our strategic partnership with Blackstone, our focus is on scaling the business through larger project opportunities, and a calibrated mix of formats across residential segments, with a sharper emphasis on value-accretive growth. We expect all six projects to be launched over the next 6 to 12 months, subject to requisite approvals,” he commented.

Stock Movement

The stock has surged close to 17% in the past one month, and close to 12% in the past week itself, which is mainly driven by today's rally.

The stock traded between Rs 292.25 and Rs 483.9 apiece on NSE during the past 52 weeks, and had a market cap of Rs 3,790.63 crore as at the end of the preceding session.

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