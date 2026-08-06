ONGC, Castrol India Get Buy Calls With Up To 21% Upside; Motilal Oswal Stays Neutral On Pidilite — Check Target Prices

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Motilal Oswal Report

Pidilite Industries, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Castrol India are in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reviewed their June-quarter earnings and retained its ratings on all three stocks.

The brokerage kept a Neutral call on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 3,400, while maintaining Buy recommendations on ONGC and Castrol India with target prices of Rs 290 and Rs 275, respectively, backed by earnings visibility, attractive valuations and long-term growth prospects.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Ongc Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Pidilite Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Castrol Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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