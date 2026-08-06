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ONGC, Castrol India Get Buy Calls With Up To 21% Upside; Motilal Oswal Stays Neutral On Pidilite — Check Target Prices

ONGC and Castrol India continue to offer attractive return potential, while Pidilite's valuation remains relatively expensive despite its strong business fundamentals, adds Motilal Oswal.

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ONGC, Castrol India Get Buy Calls With Up To 21% Upside; Motilal Oswal Stays Neutral On Pidilite — Check Target Prices
Pidilite Industries, ONGC and Castrol India are in focus after Motilal Oswal reviewed their June-quarter earnings and retained its ratings on all three stocks.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
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Pidilite Industries Ltd.
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Castrol India Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Pidilite Industries, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Castrol India are in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reviewed their June-quarter earnings and retained its ratings on all three stocks.

The brokerage kept a Neutral call on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 3,400, while maintaining Buy recommendations on ONGC and Castrol India with target prices of Rs 290 and Rs 275, respectively, backed by earnings visibility, attractive valuations and long-term growth prospects.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Ongc Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Mosl Pidilite Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Mosl Castrol Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Cohance Lifesciences' 'Weakest Quarter' Prompts Target Price Cut By ICICI Securities

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

 

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