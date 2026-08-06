Aegis Logistics Q1 Result: Net Profit Spikes 3.5x, Revenue Rises 37% To Rs 2,357 Crore

Shares of Aegis Logistics Ltd. gained around 2% after the company reported a sharp jump in earnings for the June quarter, supported by strong growth in revenue and a significant expansion in operating profitability.

The stock is trading at Rs 1,418 apiece on the NSE around 12.50 pm today, gaining from its previous close at Rs 1,395.

Profit Jumps 3.5 Times

Aegis Logistics Net profit surged to Rs 484 crore in the April-June quarter, compared with Rs 131 crore in the year-ago period, marking a growth of nearly 3.7 times year-on-year.

The sharp rise in profitability came alongside robust revenue growth and a substantial improvement in margins, highlighting a strong start to the financial year for the company.

The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2,357 crore for the first quarter, up 37% from Rs 1,719 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Performance Strengthens

The company's operating performance improved sharply, with Ebitda rising to Rs 714 crore from Rs 240 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin expanded to 30.3% from 14%, reflecting stronger operating efficiency during the quarter.

Q1FY27 Highlights

Revenue: Rs 2,357 crore, up 37% YoY

EBITDA: Rs 714 crore vs Rs 240 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 30.3% vs 14% YoY

Net Profit: Rs 484 crore vs Rs 131 crore YoY (up nearly 3.7x)

Stock Movement

Aegis Logistics has been in focus since the beginning of 2026, gaining nearly 100% during the period. In the past week, the stock surged close to 14% as well.

The stock traded between Rs 576.1 and Rs 1,497.8 apiece on NSE during the past 52 weeks, and is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 44.27 times.

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