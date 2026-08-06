Trent Q1 Results: Net Profit, EBITDA Top Street Estimates As Margins Expand

Trent Ltd. reported a stronger-than-expected first quarter, with profit and operating performance beating Street estimates even as revenue growth remained below the 20% mark for the fifth consecutive quarter.

The Tata Group retailer posted a 25.8% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 532 crore, ahead of analysts' estimate of Rs 501 crore.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results - Cons, YoY

Net profit up 42% at Rs 294 crore vs Rs 207 crore YoY

Revenue up 22.8% at Rs 2,580 crore vs Rs 2,101 crore YoY

EBITDA up 27.8% at Rs 533 crore vs Rs 417 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 20.7% vs 19.8% YoY

Revenue from operations increased 18.5% to Rs 5,666 crore from Rs 4,781 crore a year ago, while EBITDA jumped 32.5% to Rs 1,110 crore, comfortably beating the Street estimate of Rs 1,010 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded to 19.6% from 17.5% a year earlier.

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