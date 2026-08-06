Mafia Atiq Ahmed's Youngest Son Killed In Road Accident After Car Crashes Into Divider In UP

Aban Ahmed, the youngest and fifth son of mafia figure Atiq Ahmed was killed after his car collided with a road divider in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The accident left two people dead and three others injured, according to NDTV.

The accident occurred in the Khilli area, under the jurisdiction of Poonch police station in Jhansi. Officials have so far declined to confirm further details.

Three other occupants of the vehicle were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at the government medical college. Senior Superintendent of Police BBGTS Murthy told reporters that police received information around 10.30 am that an SUV had crashed into a road divider after the driver lost control.

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"Two people died in the accident, while three others sustained injuries. The injured are undergoing treatment at the medical college," he said, as reported by PTI

The deceased were identified as Aban Ahmad, son of Atiq Ahmad and a resident of Prayagraj, and Sonu, son of Raja, police said. According to police, the accident occurred while Aban was on his way to Jhansi to meet his two brothers, who are lodged in jail there. Further investigation is underway.

Atiq Ahmed has five sons. The eldest son, Umar Ahmed, is in Lucknow jail while Ali Ahmed is in Jhansi jail. The third son, Asad, was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi in April 2023. The fourth is Ahzam, who is out. The fifth son, Aban, died in an accident today.

Atiq Ahmed had a long history of criminal cases, including murder, extortion, and kidnapping, for which he received a life sentence in March 2023.



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