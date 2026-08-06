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Suven Life Sciences Shares Decline Over 5% As Q1 Net Loss Widens To Rs 128 Crore

The stock has risen 86.86% year-to-date and 28% in the last 12 months.

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Suven Life Sciences Shares Decline Over 5% As Q1 Net Loss Widens To Rs 128 Crore
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Suven Life Sciences Ltd.
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Suven Life Science's share price declined 5.67% to a low of Rs 308.05 on Thursday, after the company's net loss for the June quarter widened. 

It reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 128 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with a loss of Rs 46 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue increased to Rs 3.6 crore from Rs 1.5 crore on a sequential basis.

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As of 1:34 p.m., the scrip traded 4.44% lower at Rs 312.05 apiece on the NSE, as against marginal gains in the benchmark Nifty index.  

The stock has risen 86.86% year-to-date and 28% in the last 12 months. 

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