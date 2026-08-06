Suven Life Sciences Shares Decline Over 5% As Q1 Net Loss Widens To Rs 128 Crore

Suven Life Science's share price declined 5.67% to a low of Rs 308.05 on Thursday, after the company's net loss for the June quarter widened.

It reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 128 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with a loss of Rs 46 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue increased to Rs 3.6 crore from Rs 1.5 crore on a sequential basis.

As of 1:34 p.m., the scrip traded 4.44% lower at Rs 312.05 apiece on the NSE, as against marginal gains in the benchmark Nifty index.

The stock has risen 86.86% year-to-date and 28% in the last 12 months.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.