Sharp Decline! Firstsource Solutions Stock Falls 14% After Q1 Net Profit Tanks 29%

Shares of Firstsource Solutions Ltd. rose over 14% on Thursday with stock trading at Rs 298.30 apiece after the company announced Q1FY27 results. The stock was trading at Rs 337 at around 12:47 pm before tumbling further.

Firstsource Solutions announced a mixed set of numbers in its June quarter of financial year 2027 results on Thursday. The company's net profit slipped 19% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 166 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 205 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY26)

Revenue from operations, or topline, however, surged 5.5% sequentially to Rs 2,725 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 2,583 crore in the March quarter of FY26.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax climbed 7.1% QoQ to Rs 337 crore in Q1FY27, as against Rs 314 crore in Q4FY26. Subsequently, EBIT margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 12.4% in Q1FY27, from 12.2% in Q4FY26.

Firstsource Solutions Q1 Results - Cons, QoQ

Net profit down 19% at Rs 166 crore vs Rs 205 crore QoQ

Revenue up 5.5% at Rs 2,725 crore vs Rs 2,583 crore QoQ

EBIT up 7.1% at Rs 337 crore vs Rs 314 crore QoQ

EBIT margin at 12.4% vs 12.2% QoQ

Firstsource Solutions Share Price Today

Firstsource Solutions Share Price Today

Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

The scrip fell as much as 14.51% to Rs 290.20 apiece on Thursday at 1:37 p.m. This compares to a 0.10% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 16.95% in the last 12 months and 13.22% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.84 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72.72.

Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating and one maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 291.71 implies a downside of 0.7%

Check Q1 Results Live Updates Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.