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Firstsource Solutions Q1 Result: Net Profit Slumps 19% QoQ, Revenue Surges 5.5% To Rs 2,725 Crore

The company's net profit slipped 19% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 166 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 205 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY26)

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Firstsource Solutions Q1 Result: Net Profit Slumps 19% QoQ, Revenue Surges 5.5% To Rs 2,725 Crore
Firstsource Solutions Q1 Result
Source: AI Generated
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Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
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Firstsource Solutions announced a mixed set of numbers in its June quarter of financial year 2027 results on Thursday.

The company's net profit slipped 19% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 166 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 205 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY26)

Revenue from operations, or topline, however, surged 5.5% sequentially to Rs 2,725 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 2,583 crore in the March quarter of FY26.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax climbed 7.1% QoQ to Rs 337 crore in Q1FY27, as against Rs 314 crore in Q4FY26.

Subsequently, EBIT margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 12.4% in Q1FY27, from 12.2% in Q4FY26.

On the bourses, the shares tanked as much as 6.76% to an intraday low of Rs 339.45 per share on NSE.

At 1:16 pm, Firstsource shares were trading 5.36% lower at Rs 321.25 per share. By comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index was trading flat with a positive bias at 24,635.9 levels.
 

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