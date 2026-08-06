Emcure Pharma Q1: Net Profit Jumps 42%; CEO Satish Mehta Appointed As Chairman

Pharmaceutical company Emcure Pharma announced a healthy set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27).

The company's net profit surged 42% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 294 crore in the June quarter of FY27, as against Rs 207 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

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Topline, or revenue gained 22.8% YoY to Rs 2,580 crore in Q1FY27, from Rs 2,101 crore in Q1FY27.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 27.8% YoY to Rs 533 crore in Q1FY27, from Rs 417 crore in Q1FY26.

Subsequently, EBITDA Margin expanded 90 basis points (bps) to 20.7% in the June quarter of financial year 2027, as against 19.8% a year ago.

The Board also appointed chief executive officer Satish Mehta as Chairman.

Founded in 1981 by Satish Mehta, Emcure Pharmaceuticals is a Pune-based Indian pharmaceutical company with a presence in more than 70 countries, including markets across Europe and Canada.

The company develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including tablets, capsules, liquids and complex injectables.

Its portfolio spans key therapeutic areas such as gynaecology, cardiology, oncology and HIV/AIDS, while it also has capabilities in biologics, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and iron formulations.

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