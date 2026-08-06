Market Watch: 10 Stocks That Gained And Lost The Most In Today's Trade

During Thursday's trading session, stock-specific actions are in focus as Indian benchmark indices such as Nifty 50 remained muted with marginal gains of around 0.14% until noon.

Investors are reacting to earnings, sectoral momentum and company-specific triggers. Buying interest was seen across logistics, specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals and precision engineering stocks, while select technology and industrial names witnessed profit booking.

Logistics, Chemicals And Pharma Stocks Lead Rally

Allcargo Logistics is trading 18.18% higher at Rs 9.62, making it the top gainer among the stocks in focus so far today. The stock has also recorded the highest trading volume on the list, with 1,447.97 lakh shares changing hands and traded value of Rs 134.23 crore.

Savita Oil Technologies is up 15.73% at Rs 785.80, with traded value of Rs 407.38 crore, while Deccan Gold Mines has gained 13.86% to Rs 226.61 on volume of 144.35 lakh shares and turnover of Rs 321.10 crore.

Navin Fluorine International is trading 10.68% higher at Rs 8,422, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 43,191.62 crore. The stock has also seen traded value of Rs 1,688.26 crore, the highest among the gainers in the list.

Neuland Laboratories has advanced 10.08% to Rs 21,968, with traded value of Rs 1,481.25 crore, while Indo-MIM is up 9.03% at Rs 874.40, recording turnover of Rs 603.36 crore.

Technology, Industrial Shares Decline

On the losing side, Omnitech Engineering Limited is trading 13.5% lower at Rs 633.70, making it the biggest loser among the stocks in focus so far today. The counter has clocked traded value of Rs 521.78 crore.

Pace Digitek Infra has declined 7% to Rs 186.76 while, Styrenix Performance Materials is trading 5.71% lower at Rs 2,336.90.

Finally, we have Ion Exchange (India) that has slipped 5.1% to Rs 394.50, rounding out the list of the top losers at the time of writing.

Stock-Specific Moves Dominate Trade

With benchmark indices holding firm, stock-specific movements rather than broad sector-wide trends are moving these top gainers and losers until noon. With half of the trading session left, investors are expected to continue tracking corporate earnings, company announcements and sectoral developments for trading cues, leading to sharp gains in select mid- and small-cap stocks while prompting profit booking in others.

ALSO READ: Three Brokerages, One Buy Call: ICICI Bank Is The Street's Unanimous Pick

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.