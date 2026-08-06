Garware Hi-Tech Q1 Results: Net Profit Soars 62%, EBITDA Margin Improves

Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. reported a strong set of earnings for the June quarter, with profit and operating performance improving sharply from a year ago. For the quarter ended June, the company reported a 62.2% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 133 crore, compared with Rs 82 crore in the year-ago period.

Garware Hi-Tech Films Q1 Results - Cons, YoY

Net profit up 62.2% at Rs 133 crore vs Rs 82 crore YoY

Revenue up 27.9% at Rs 633 crore vs Rs 495 crore YoY

EBITDA up 57.3% at Rs 173 crore vs Rs 110 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 27.3% vs 22.2% YoY

Revenue from operations rose 27.9% to Rs 633 crore from Rs 495 crore a year earlier, reflecting healthy demand across its business segments.

Operating performance improved sharply during the quarter. EBITDA increased 57.3% year-on-year to Rs 173 crore, up from Rs 110 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's profitability also strengthened, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 27.3% from 22.2% a year ago, indicating better operating leverage despite a higher revenue base.

The strong earnings cheered investors, with shares of Garware Hi-Tech rising over 4% intraday to hit a fresh high of Rs 7,848. The stock has been one of the market's standout performers, rallying nearly 140% over the past 12 months.

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