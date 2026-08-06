LEAP India IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Signals 6% Listing Gain Ahead Of Launch

LEAP India's Rs 2,480-crore IPO opens for subscription on Aug. 7. Ahead of the issue, the latest grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 9, indicating an estimated listing gain of nearly 6%.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Investors considering the LEAP India IPO should keep these key details in mind before subscribing.

LEAP India IPO GMP Today

According to the InvestorGain website, the GMP for LEAP India IPO stood at Rs 9 on Aug. 6. With the upper price band of Rs 159, LEAP India IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 168 (cap price + GMP). This means that the expected listing gains for investors is likely to be 5.66% per share.

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LEAP India IPO: Key Details

LEAP India IPO is a book build issue of Rs 2,480 crore. It comprises a combination of fresh issue of 3.02 crore shares aggregating to Rs 480 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12.58 crore shares aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 151 to Rs 159 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for at least a single lot of 94 shares, which requires a minimum investment of Rs 14,946 (based on upper price).

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered not more than 50% of the net offer. Retail investors will be allocated not less than 35% of the net issue and not less than 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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LEAP India IPO Key Dates:

Bidding window opens: Aug. 7

Bidding window closes: Aug. 11

Allotment finalisation: Aug. 12

Refund initiation: Aug. 13

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Aug. 13

Listing date: Aug. 14

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use the IPO proceeds to repay some of its borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

About LEAP India Ltd.

Incorporated in 2013, Mumbai-based LEAP India Ltd specialises in sustainable supply chain and asset-pooling solutions. It offers services including equipment pooling, returnable packaging, inventory management, transportation, and repair & maintenance across industries like e-commerce, FMCG, automotive, and consumer durables.

Global investment firm KKR acquired a majority stake in LEAP India in 2023 as part of its Asia infrastructure investment strategy.

Company Financials

LEAP India Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 747.36 crore in FY26, up 54% year-on-year, while profit after tax rose 66% to Rs 62.34 crore.

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Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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